The Welsh actor and writer played a variety of characters in the iconic comedy group's Flying Circus TV series, and directed several of their films.

He died on Tuesday, four years after contracting a rare form of dementia known as FTD.

Fellow Python star Sir Michael Palin described Jones as "one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation".

In a tweet, John Cleese said he was "a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm".

Eric Idle, another member of the highly influential comedy troupe, recalled the "many laughs [and] moments of total hilarity" they shared. "It's too sad if you knew him, but if you didn't you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us," he went on.

Terry Gilliam, with whom Jones directed the group's film The Holy Grail in 1975, described his fellow Python as a "brilliant, constantly questioning, iconoclastic, righteously argumentative and angry but outrageously funny and generous and kind human being". "One could never hope for a better friend," he said.