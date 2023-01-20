from the services-by-the-ministry-of-silly-walks dept.
The Welsh actor and writer played a variety of characters in the iconic comedy group's Flying Circus TV series, and directed several of their films.
He died on Tuesday, four years after contracting a rare form of dementia known as FTD.
Fellow Python star Sir Michael Palin described Jones as "one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation".
In a tweet, John Cleese said he was "a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm".
Eric Idle, another member of the highly influential comedy troupe, recalled the "many laughs [and] moments of total hilarity" they shared. "It's too sad if you knew him, but if you didn't you will always smile at the many wonderfully funny moments he gave us," he went on.
Terry Gilliam, with whom Jones directed the group's film The Holy Grail in 1975, described his fellow Python as a "brilliant, constantly questioning, iconoclastic, righteously argumentative and angry but outrageously funny and generous and kind human being". "One could never hope for a better friend," he said.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 23, @01:45PM (2 children)
I guess Cleese said it best; two down, four to go. That is kinda brutal and direct.
(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Thursday January 23, @02:16PM (1 child)
Well, at Chapman's funeral, Cleese claimed that he was the first person to use the word "fuck" in a televised eulogy (along with describing his late friend as "bereft of life, he has ceased to be ..."), so I guess he's toned down a bit.
The first 90% of the job takes 90% of the time. The last 10% takes the other 90% of the time.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday January 23, @02:25PM
At least they still managed to bring Chapman on stage and make him part of the act, in an urn but still. Was very funny. The bereft of life, ceased to be part comes from the Dead parrot sketch. So he just reused old material.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Bot on Thursday January 23, @01:54PM (2 children)
Python 2 is also being pulled.
(Score: 2) by fyngyrz on Thursday January 23, @02:19PM (1 child)
Bot:
Python 2:
--
Child: Daddy, how much does it cost to get married?
Father: I don't know. I'm still paying.
(Score: 2) by Oakenshield on Thursday January 23, @02:30PM
You're not fooling anyone, you know
(Score: 2) by janrinok on Thursday January 23, @03:01PM
RIP
He was not the Messiah - but he was a very naughty boy!
It's always my fault...