It took NASA and its partners many years to assemble the International Space Station. You should be able to pull off the Lego version of the feat in much less time.

Lego announced on Tuesday it will launch an 864-piece plastic-brick version of the ISS on Feb. 1.

The ISS set includes three cargo spacecraft, two astronauts microfigures and a tiny NASA space shuttle. The space shuttle is outdated technology at this point, so you'll have to craft your own Soyuz, SpaceX Crew Dragon or Boeing Starliner to get with the times.

"The realistic set features a posable Canadarm2 and two rotating joints that coincide with eight adjustable solar panels, to replicate the out-of-this-world complexity of the real space station that orbits the Earth sixteen times a day," Lego said in a release.

The station measures out to 19 inches (49 centimeters) wide when assembled.