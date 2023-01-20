from the smile-ple....-too-late! dept.
A little over a year ago, Caltech's Lihong Wang developed the world's fastest camera, a device capable of taking 10 trillion pictures per second. It is so fast that it can even capture light traveling in slow motion.
But sometimes just being quick is not enough. Indeed, not even the fastest camera can take pictures of things it cannot see. To that end, Wang, Bren Professor of Medical Engineering and Electrical Engineering, has developed a new camera that can take up to 1 trillion pictures per second of transparent objects. A paper about the camera appears in the January 17 issue of the journal Science Advances.
The camera technology, which Wang calls phase-sensitive compressed ultrafast photography (pCUP), can take video not just of transparent objects but also of more ephemeral things like shockwaves and possibly even of the signals that travel through neurons.
Wang explains that his new imaging system combines the high-speed photography system he previously developed with an old technology, phase-contrast microscopy, that was designed to allow better imaging of objects that are mostly transparent such as cells, which are mostly water.
Phase-contrast microscopy, invented nearly 100 years ago by Dutch physicist Frits Zernike, works by taking advantage of the way that light waves slow down and speed up as they enter different materials. For example, if a beam of light passes through a piece of glass, it will slow down as it enters the glass and then speed up again as it exits. Those changes in speed alter the timing of the waves. With the use of some optical tricks it is possible to distinguish light that passed through the glass from light that did not, and the glass, though transparent, becomes much easier to see.
(Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 24, @01:44AM (1 child)
Yes but when will this be available for slomo cumshot videos?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 24, @01:51AM
Yes but it will still fail to capture your mating routine.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 24, @02:56AM (1 child)
And you thought that 120fps @ 4K needed an expensive flash card....
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday January 24, @03:13AM
According to the paper, it can capture 350 frames at a time. It doesn't run continuously. The resolution is 72 x 512.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Friday January 24, @02:58AM
That's no big deal, show me pictures of light travelling at the speed of light. Oh wait, every camera in existence does that ...
Signals that travel through neurons are SLOWWWW. 100 to 300 feet per second is hardly light speed. And diseased nerves are even slower. It's not even near the speed of sound.
Why yes, I'm in a contrary mood tonight :-)
But seriously, they did not take 10 trillion frames per second. They took 270 frames total. There is simply no way to store 10 trillion frames a second for even one second. It's like someone claiming they get paid a million bucks an hur when they got paid $2.78 for 1/100 of one second's work. Neither rate is sustainable.