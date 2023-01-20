CenturyLink and Frontier Communications have apparently failed to meet broadband-deployment requirements in numerous states where they are receiving government funding to expand their networks in rural areas.

[...]Under program rules, the ISPs were required to bring Internet access to 80 percent of funded locations by the end of 2019 and must hit 100 percent by the end of 2020. While CenturyLink and Frontier apparently failed to hit the 80 percent requirement in a bunch of states, they could meet the final goal in time if they ramp up construction.

[...]The Connect America Fund, like the FCC's other universal-service programs, is paid for by Americans through fees on their phone bills.

As we wrote Monday, Frontier is reportedly planning to file for bankruptcy within two months.

[...]After reviewing and validating the data, Frontier and CenturyLink are scheduled to provide the FCC with final numbers by March 1.

Both Frontier and CenturyLink have histories of mistreating customers. Frontier's frequent outages and long repair times triggered an investigation and settlement in Minnesota, and New York state officials are also investigating Frontier.

[...]In December, CenturyLink agreed to pay a $6.1 million penalty after Washington state regulators found that the company failed to disclose fees that raised actual prices well above advertised rates. CenturyLink was also forced to stop charging an "Internet Cost Recovery Fee" in the state. The company still faces a class-action lawsuit involving customers from multiple states alleging billing fraud.