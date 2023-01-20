from the you-were-told dept.
German authorities are waking up to a Windows 7 headache, with approximately €800,000 required in order to keep the elderly software supported a little longer.
Microsoft had long been warning users, both enterprises and individuals, that the end of support was nigh - 14 January - and made available various ways of keeping those updates flowing.
Alternatively there is always the option of a migration to Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) with three years of free-ish support (because, y'know, you still have to pay for those Azure resources).
Finally, customers that had ponied up the cash for an E5 subscription could also be entitled to an extra year of Windows 7 security updates, through to 2021 (assuming the subscription stays active).
Blighty's very own NHS is an example of just such an organisation, having splashed the cash for some E5 goodness.
The position in which the German government now finds itself might raise a wry smile somewhere in Seattle.
They're going to save that much just in initial roll-out/support for W10.
Considering all the European data privacy concerns and regulations, why would they move to W10?
I sorta surprised there isn't some sort of Airbus-like consortium working on an EU OS.
How's that lower TCO going for you now?
They could have kept moving off Windows and have been free by now, but no... Microsoft bought their politicians and the German taxpayers are paying for it.
Microsoft is a cancer.
i suppose some smart german(s) made a calculation and found that the cost of (so-called) security for m$ software is cheaper then the cost of usability for linux?
also i suppose for a entity (the clubberment) that already knows everything about you, the notion of a "data leak" is hard to grasp?
it would be silly if they eventually would "upgrade" to winX ...