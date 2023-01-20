Stories
Vodafone Quits Facebook's Libra Currency

Vodafone quits Facebook's Libra currency:

Vodafone has become the latest company to leave Facebook's digital currency project, Libra.

The Libra Association has seen an exodus of backers including Paypal and Mastercard amid regulatory scrutiny.

Facebook announced in June last year that it would launch the digital currency in partnership with other members of the association. But the project quickly ran into trouble with sceptical regulators around the world.

In October, the world's biggest economies warned cryptocurrencies such as Libra pose a risk to the global financial system.

"Vodafone Group has decided to withdraw from the Libra Association," a Vodafone spokesperson said. "We have said from the outset that Vodafone's desire is to make a genuine contribution to extending financial inclusion." "We remain fully committed to that goal and feel we can make the most contribution by focusing our efforts on [mobile payments platform] M-Pesa."

  by EvilSS on Friday January 24, @02:53PM

    by EvilSS (1456) on Friday January 24, @02:53PM
    The biggest users of virtual currencies are speculators and people looking for anonymity. I'm sure the first group would be interested but the second would stay away from a Facebook run currency like the plague. Without them, there is very little reason to consider Libra over the vast number of existing money sending options already out there.
