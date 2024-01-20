from the Better-ask-Betteridge? dept.
Capitalism is in trouble – at least judging by recent polls.
A majority of American millennials reject the economic system, while 55% of women age 18 to 54 say they prefer socialism. More Democrats now have a positive view of socialism than capitalism. And globally, 56% of respondents to a new survey agree "capitalism as it exists today does more harm than good in the world."
One problem interpreting numbers like these is that there are many definitions of capitalism and socialism. More to the point, people seem to be thinking of a specific form of capitalism that deems the sole purpose of companies is to increase stock prices and enrich investors. Known as shareholder capitalism, it's been the guiding light of American business for more than four decades. That's what the survey meant by "as it exists today."
As a scholar of socially responsible companies, however, I cannot help but notice a shift in corporate behavior in recent years. A new kind of capitalism seems to be emerging, one in which companies value communities, the environment and workers just as much as profits.
The latest evidence: Companies as diverse as alcohol maker AB InBev, airline JetBlue and money manager BlackRock have all in recent weeks made new commitments to pursue more sustainable business practices.
[...] A 2017 study showed that many companies with climate change goals actually scaled back their ambitions over time as the reality clashed with their lofty goals.
But businesses can't afford to ignore their customers' wishes. Nor can they ignore their workers in a tight labor market. And if they disregard socially responsible investors, they risk both losing out on important investments and facing shareholder resolutions that force change.
The shareholder value doctrine is not dead, but we are beginning to see major cracks in its armor. And as long as investors, customers and employees continue to push for more responsible behavior, you should expect to see those cracks grow.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by tekk on Friday January 24, @04:34PM (1 child)
Companies are "committing" to climate change goals then walking them back, "companies can't ignore their workers" yet the gig economy and amazon sweatshops are as big as ever, etc.
All this garbage is just marketing, at the end of the day if they think that ignoring their climate goals and treating their workers fairly won't make as much profit, the vast majority of these corps are going to.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 24, @05:00PM
Marketing is a tiny expense with a huge ROI.
While we lived in Houston, we went to a toddler's play place and frequently met another mom there who was a "Pelican washer" for one of the big petroleum companies. Her job was to go around wherever oil was spilled (think Exxon Valdez, but it's a continuous thing around the world all the time) and find some photogenic wildlife that was hurt by the oil, but not hurt too bad, take the before pictures, document the process where the "marine biologists" scrub them off with dish detergent, fluff 'em up, and send 'em all happy, nice and shiny back into the wild - like those seal pups that got eaten by the killer whale within 2 minutes of release... The company spent millions of dollars on this ad campaign, and the whole focus of the job was on the pictures - they took some statistics about how many animals they saved (and were actively encouraged by the company to "overlook" the mass kills and triage the unsaveables before starting the cameras) - but her whole bonus structure was based around the photo and video documentary fodder she produced for them. She wasn't too thrilled with the job, but it paid so damn well it was impossible to turn down.
(Score: 2) by pkrasimirov on Friday January 24, @04:34PM
> One problem interpreting numbers like these is that there are many definitions of capitalism and socialism.
^^ this.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 24, @04:37PM
Seriously? At a time when the best chance of getting the current nutjobs out of office is to go centrist,
they move to the far-left?
How well did that work in 1972?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 24, @04:38PM
is that it forces businesses to become activists. One of the great strengths of capitalism is that it is value neutral. It means that everyone can work together even if they don't agree, even if they don't particularly like each other. It makes our differences less important and our common purposes more important.
People who claim to support "socially responsible" capitalism often say that they don't want Soviet or North Korean style socialism. But when you realize that what they really want is to force everyone to adhere to the political dogma or be unwelcome, or worse openly excluded, it turns out that they're a lot more like the Soviets than they let on.
(Score: 4, Informative) by ikanreed on Friday January 24, @04:40PM (2 children)
"Commitments to sustainable business practices". The problems that are driving people away from capitalism are overwhelmingly material and concrete problems beyond the scale of individaul bad actors. Climate change, increasing inequality, poverty, and social isolation. Real problems, have to be specifically fixed. You can't good intention them away, even if a single person, much less most people, still believed corporate promises of that sort would hold.
You want to get people back behind capitalism, it has to be something extreme, and that comes in two flavors, populist fascism a la Trump that makes everything worse but creates an enemy to blame, or something like FDR, where overwhelming popular mandate allows for relatively serious social welfare programs to make some people temporarily more happy with the quality of their life. Straight robin hood shit or outright fascism or civil war in the next 30 years.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by HiThere on Friday January 24, @04:51PM (1 child)
Yes. And therefore Capitalism can't solve those problems, but also doesn't create them. What's wrong is the incentive structure. Change the incentive structure and Capitalism will change what it does.
Actually, of course, this partially depends on precisely what you mean by Capitalism...but it works with most definitions. If you insist that the business cover external costs, like air pollution, then it will adapt to avoid them. If the incentives encourage recycling, then it will build things that encourage recycling. Coca-cola (etc.) used to buy back the bottles it was sold in, but when the incentives changed (plastic bottles that weren't reusable) it stopped the practice.
And many, perhaps most, of the incentives are based on legal structures.
Put not your faith in princes.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Friday January 24, @05:01PM
I don't think it's materially necessary to define terms explicitly in PR campaigns where you see what people have positive and negative associations with.
Is Norwegian-style social democracy "socialism"? The exact same person, will tell you yes and no depending on what they're trying to persuade you of. It's beyond doubt that what has killed captialism's popularity is the republican party, and their attempt to equate absolutely immoral market liberalization reforms that only benefit the rich to capitalism for 50 years now. You don't see things being made actively worse in the name of capitalism over and over and over and OVER and go "Oh yeah, this system is fine"
Remove the boomer soviet-communists-will-kill-us-all-with-nukes indoctrination that my generation never had and there's very little actual deterrence to socialism.
None of that has a single thing to do with what the words actually mean.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 24, @04:58PM
What we have now is capitalism run amok. Greed unrestrained by any sense of responsibility.
There's nothing wrong with being successful.
And maybe it's just me, but I have this silly notion that at one time, some companies had a sense of not harming people in their rush to profit. But then, I think about why did unions come about? And various labor laws? And OSHA. Safety standards. Maybe there never was such a time. Or maybe some bad apples were the exception? I don't know.
I think capitalism is great, as long as there are some restraining forces to prevent horrible things from happening. (We poisoned and killed a lot of people overnight, but look how much profit our poisonous chemical factory made in a country with few regulations! We nearly wrecked the national economy, but we made out like bandits! -- and the government bailed us out!)
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.