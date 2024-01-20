from the don't-mess-with-the-duck dept.
Microsoft's sneaky plan to switch Chrome searches from Google to Bing:
Microsoft announced today that, beginning in February 2020, Office365 Pro Plus installs and updates will include a Chrome extension that forcibly changes the default search engine to Microsoft's own search engine, Bing.
[...] This new policy only takes places in specific geographic areas, as determined by a user's IP address. If you aren't in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, the UK, or the United States, you should be safe—for now
[...] Predictably, the unruly denizens of Reddit's r/sysadmin—arguably, the closest thing the modern Internet has to the scary devil monastery—are unhappy.
[...] Microsoft's actual stated reasoning for the change is to automatically enable Microsoft Search within the user's browser.
[...] Aside from the potential to enrage sysadmins and users alike, we question the wisdom of conditioning users to search for internal, likely confidential data in their Web browser's general-purpose search bar.
LibreOffice + Firefox anyone?
Additional coverage at: searchengineland
(Score: 1, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 24, @08:09PM (1 child)
So what? [chromium.org]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday January 24, @08:47PM
That's the way to do it
(Score: 4, Insightful) by maxwell demon on Friday January 24, @08:18PM (2 children)
Libreoffice + Waterfox.
Well, actually mostly LaTeX + Waterfox. ;-)
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday January 24, @08:51PM (1 child)
Emacs + Netscape [seamonkey-project.org]
vi + lynx?
(Score: 2) by BsAtHome on Friday January 24, @09:23PM
ex + elinks?
ed + curl?
echo + wget?
Maybe talk the old way, words and sounds?
(Score: 2) by NateMich on Friday January 24, @08:43PM (3 children)
Irritating your customers is always great for market share.
(Score: 2) by Arik on Friday January 24, @08:45PM (2 children)
If you or I did this, we'd be in the lockup for "hacking."
(Score: 2) by hemocyanin on Friday January 24, @09:09PM (1 child)
Who -- google or MS?
(Score: 3, Touché) by fido_dogstoyevsky on Friday January 24, @09:26PM
Yes.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 24, @09:06PM
Remember back in the good old days that they would get in trouble for doing this kind of thing?
