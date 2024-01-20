from the priorities? dept.
Space Force Offers First Peek at Camouflage Uniform:
The official Twitter account of the month-old military service posted[*] a teaser photograph Friday night appearing to show a variant of the Operational Camouflage Pattern used by the Army and Air Force.
Above the left breast pocket in Navy embroidery reads: U.S. Space Force.
[...] The uniform depicts four-star rank, indicating that the uniform belongs to Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, the first commander of U.S. Space Force. It also has the Command Space Operations badge embroidered above the service nametape.
On the left sleeve of the uniform is the United States Space Command patch, denoting the military's newest combatant command, formed shortly before Space Force itself activated Dec. 20. And above that patch is a full-color American flag patch -- a departure from the muted flags that soldiers and airmen typically wear on their right shoulders in OCP uniform.
Many questions remain. Space Force has yet to announce a rank structure, a full system of uniforms or even what to call members of the new service. In a Thursday briefing, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Raymond was developing a plan regarding every detail.
[*] https://twitter.com/SpaceForceDoD/status/1218335200964464650
(Score: 3, Funny) by DeathMonkey on Friday January 24, @10:02PM (3 children)
In space, no one can see you're a tree.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 24, @10:33PM
Are you signing up then, Fangorn?
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Friday January 24, @10:44PM (1 child)
Maybe they should just adopt the uniforms from the Stargate TV series?
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 24, @10:51PM
https://scifi.stackexchange.com/questions/147006/where-did-the-field-uniforms-come-from-that-the-sg-teams-wear [stackexchange.com]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Friday January 24, @10:03PM (3 children)
Black... with a thousand points of light
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 24, @10:12PM (2 children)
Nope, reusing Air Force uniforms to save money, but with a new patch sewn on.
If Space Force does send military personnel into space 50 years from now, they should wear orange instead of camo.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday January 24, @10:40PM (1 child)
The uniforms should be black, and all Space Force members should be required to wear Blackface makeup.
Yeah, I suppose it's also racist for special ops members conducting nighttime raids to wear blackface. Maybe they should wear clown makeup so they can better fit in with all the assholes who go out of their way to be offended at practical things.
Just like when the Navy, who are notorious for having the gayest-looking uniforms, finally did something rad and authorized the Gadsden Flag patch [military.com] you still see today on certain uniforms. Of course the professional outrage patrol was also bitching and moaning about that one.
But what do I think about the Space Force uniform? Well, the only goddamn difference between it and an Army/Air Force uniform is the full-color flag on the other shoulder, which makes sense because real astronaut uniforms have a full-color flag on the left shoulder, and as an added bonus the flag stays in its proper orientation when saluting (which is done with the right hand). We can assume that the dress blues will also basically be a kinda-modified Air-force version, maybe with a silver-colored shirt or pants rather than powder-blue on Navy blue (Air Force dress blues already have silver trim for officers).
What should be done instead for the common Space Force uniform? Ditch the woodland top and bottom in favor of the existing onesie flight-suits used by the Air Force, maybe colored a subdued silver rather than forest green. That would be great because it more readily distinguishes common Space Force with a more "classy" uniform that was formerly only for pilots and aircrew. Jumpsuits are also comfy and easier to maintain than BDU's (or whatever the fuck BDU's are called nowadays).
The Army tried to change their uniform to make the common grunts and POGs feel more special by allowing them all to wear Berets instead of the standard cap. Now this is the perfect example of the above paragraph done totally wrong, as Army people are tough and berets are for Frogs and queers. You may disagree and point out that Delta Force wear green berets, but there's a reason for that. People who could kill a man with their bare hands because that unlucky bastard laughed at their funny hat have earned the right to dress so flamboyantly with a straight face.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 24, @10:48PM
If they are doing a covert mission in space, they will wear a spacesuit. They can just make that black. Unless it absorbs sunlight + lasers and kills them faster.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday January 24, @10:21PM (5 children)
That would be a good poll question. Rocketeers?
I'm happy that the US military is focusing more on space. Beats finding new ways to blow people up. With that huge budget, maybe they can make some non-destructive progress.
(Score: 1) by nitehawk214 on Friday January 24, @10:27PM
Air Force has airmen, so Space Force should have spacemen.
"Don't you ever miss the days when you used to be nostalgic?" -Loiosh
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Friday January 24, @10:27PM (2 children)
> I'm happy that the US military is focusing more on space. Beats finding new ways to blow people up. With that huge budget, maybe they can make some non-destructive progress.
Its the US military. If anything, they are going to work (and spend money) on finding even more new ways to blow people/things up, either in or from space. "non destructive" doesn't really fit with what the military is about.
(Score: 2) by Coward, Anonymous on Friday January 24, @10:37PM
They used to explore [wikipedia.org], too.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 24, @10:40PM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Air_Force_Space_Command [wikipedia.org]
Space Force has been around since 1982. It just wasn't a service branch.
They will probably try to find new ways to blow up satellites or prevent them from being blown up.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 24, @11:01PM
I'll add it to my list of pole questions.
What to call members of US Space Force?
* Spacemen (spacepersons)
* Rocketeers
* Space Cadets
* Spaced Out
* Other (please specify in comments)
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 24, @11:03PM
Is there a defined purpose of Space Force?
Are they astronauts? Or pilots of space drones?
Press any key to continue, or any other key to reformat storage and erase bios.