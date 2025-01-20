from the it-does-a-body-good-(in-small-doses) dept.
[...]Research on 5,834 U.S. adults by Brigham Young University exercise science professor Larry Tucker, Ph.D., found people who drink low-fat milk experience several years less biological aging than those who drink high-fat (2% and whole) milk.
[...]Tucker investigated the relationship between telomere length and both milk intake frequency (daily drinkers vs. weekly drinkers or less) and milk fat content consumed (whole vs. 2% vs. 1% vs. skim). Telomeres are the nucleotide endcaps of human chromosomes. They act like a biological clock and they're extremely correlated with age; each time a cell replicates, humans lose a tiny bit of the endcaps. Therefore, the older people get, the shorter their telomeres.
And, apparently, the more high-fat milk people drink, the shorter their telomeres are, according to the new BYU study, published in Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity. The study revealed that for every 1% increase in milk fat consumed (drinking 2% vs. 1% milk), telomeres were 69 base pairs shorter in the adults studied, which translated into more than four years in additional biological aging. When Tucker analyzed the extremes of milk drinkers, adults who consumed whole milk had telomeres that were a striking 145 base pairs shorter than non-fat milk drinkers.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday January 25, @02:18PM
Note that depending on study, somewhere around ninety percent of Africans and Asian adults are lactose intolerant and can't or shouldn't drink milk, and for northern euros the lactose intolerance rate is around ten percent.
Note that symptom level varies and just because you "shouldn't" doesn't mean you'd die. See ethanol consumption, for an example of "you shouldn't but almost everyone does and mostly nothing bad happens".
Anyway the concept of "everyone gotta drink milk" is a very white privilege cultural thing. Only white people should be drinking and digesting this magical 1% milk.
And the point is you'd think a genetic age difference of 5 years would show up in lifespan numbers because entire races can't or shouldn't drink this magical fountain of youth milk at all, but it doesn't seem to, as per the wikipedia article for "race and health in the united states".
From a meme point of view this is really going to set off those GOMAD gallon of milk a day fitness weirdos. A gallon of milk a day can't be healthy for anything but a growing calf, but some white guys propose it for fitness so I donno.
Milk has a lot of contaminants and 1% should have half the fat soluble pesticides and hormones of 2%, shouldn't it? So maybe its as simple as the 1%-ers consume half the pesticides of 2%-ers.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday January 25, @02:19PM
50 pushups gets you your Masters degree and 100 gets you your PhD. It's obvious that this guy's strongest muscle isn't his brain because he forgot the bit about "correlation doesn't imply causation". Can't wait for his followup study which will determine how your height depends on whether you like maraschino cherries on sundaes.