Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

New Dog, Old Tricks? Stray Dogs Can Understand Human Cues

posted by janrinok on Saturday January 25, @11:34PM   Printer-friendly
from the man-did-not-bite-dog dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

If you have a dog, hopefully you're lucky enough to know that they are highly attuned to their owners and can readily understand a wide range of commands and gestures. But are these abilities innate or are they exclusively learned through training?

To find out, a new study in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether untrained stray dogs could understand human pointing gestures.

The study revealed that about 80% of participating dogs successfully followed pointing gestures to a specific location despite having never received prior training. The results suggest that dogs can understand complex gestures by simply watching humans and this could have implications in reducing conflict between stray dogs and humans.

Dogs were domesticated 10,000-15,000 years ago, likely making them the oldest domesticated animals on the planet. Humans then bred dogs with the most desirable and useful traits so that they could function as companions and workers, leading to domesticated dogs that are highly receptive to human commands and gestures.

However, it was not clear whether dogs understand us through training alone, or whether this was innate. Can dogs interpret a signal, such as a gesture, without specific training, or even without having met the signaling person previously? One way to find out is to see whether untrained, stray dogs can interpret and react to human gestures.

[...] To investigate, Dr. Anindita Bhadra of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, India, and colleagues studied stray dogs across several Indian cities. The researchers approached solitary stray dogs and placed two covered bowls on the ground near them. A researcher then pointed to one of the two bowls, either momentarily or repeatedly, and recorded whether the dog approached the indicated bowl. They also recorded the perceived emotional state of the dogs during the experiment.

Approximately half of the dogs did not approach either bowl. However, the researchers noticed that these dogs were anxious and may have had bad experiences with humans before. The dogs who approached the bowls were noted as friendlier and less anxious, and approximately 80% correctly followed the pointing signals to one of the bowls, regardless of whether the pointing was momentary or repeated. This suggests that the dogs could indeed decipher complex gestures.

"We thought it was quite amazing that the dogs could follow a gesture as abstract as momentary pointing," explained Bhadra. "This means that they closely observe the human, whom they are meeting for the first time, and they use their understanding of humans to make a decision. This shows their intelligence and adaptability."

Journal Reference:

Debottam Bhattacharjee, Sarab Mandal, Piuli Shit, Mebin George Varghese, Aayushi Vishnoi, Anindita Bhadra. Free-Ranging Dogs Are Capable of Utilizing Complex Human Pointing Cues. Frontiers in Psychology, 2020; 10 DOI: 10.3389/fpsyg.2019.02818

Original Submission


«  Appeals Court Rules Being Muted In Game Chat Does Not Equal Discrimination
New Dog, Old Tricks? Stray Dogs Can Understand Human Cues | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 14 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday January 25, @11:40PM (8 children)

    by Joe Desertrat (2454) on Saturday January 25, @11:40PM (#948646)

    Where did these strays come from? We don't generally have large packs of feral dogs roaming around generation after generation. My guess is that most got lost or despicably, were dumped, and they were already used to humans.

    • (Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:16AM (3 children)

      by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:16AM (#948662)

      It's India, where dogs and Indians shit on every street.

      • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:24AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:24AM (#948667)

        Penniless coders shit in shanty towns outside the offices of billionaire tech corporations in Sillicon Valley.

        Coders gonna change the world, bro. Open source gonna make you poor.

        • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 26, @12:33AM (1 child)

          by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Sunday January 26, @12:33AM (#948671) Journal

          We had the perfect example of this in plain view, perennially homeless RMS, but we were so invested in the dream that we would not acknowledge the reality.

          We have only ourselves to blame.

          • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:48AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:48AM (#948677)

            RMS promised GNU would create a post-scarcity world where nobody would have to work, and still 70% of Soylentils vote to live in the Star Trek universe. We learned nothing.

    • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 26, @12:20AM (3 children)

      by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Sunday January 26, @12:20AM (#948665) Journal
      It's dogs in cities in India. Very much used to humans. They even shit in the same streets. (There are enough Indians without flush toilets to form a line from the earth to the moon). And yes, I did the math. 600,000,000 million Indians shitting outside, 400,000 km from earth to moon, gives 1,500 per kilometre or 1 every 2 feet.)

      • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:26AM (2 children)

        by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:26AM (#948668)

        Show us your scat collection of hot Indian women shitting.

        • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 26, @12:38AM (1 child)

          by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Sunday January 26, @12:38AM (#948673) Journal

          The consequences of not having a safe place for women to urinate and dedicate. To lower the risk of rape, they have to swallow their pride and keep it inside for up to 18 hours a day.

          Bladder and urinary tract infections are not a joke. Neither is the risk of rape or getting killed.

          • (Score: -1, Redundant) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:51AM

            by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:51AM (#948678)

            Indian men love a woman who pisses and shits on him while he is raping her.

  • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:20AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:20AM (#948664)

    Billionaire corporations do not employ coders. Billionaire corporations do not pay for code. Billionaire corporations take open source code and make billions and give back nothing while coders earn zero for their work.

    Instead of pretending there are any opportunities for human coders in the billionaire tech industry, just teach dogs to code. Dogs do not expect to get paid for their skills.

    Silly humans. Learn to code, earn zero, die poor. Woof!

    • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 26, @12:28AM

      by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Sunday January 26, @12:28AM (#948669) Journal

      Don't be silly. Dogs aren't that stupid.

      We feed them. We walk them when they tell us they want to go out. We pick up their shit, bag it, and dispose of it, all in public view. In return they "let" us rub their bellies, sleep in our beds, and drool on our pillows while snoring.

      And we trained them? It was mutual, far more so than we want to admit.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:29AM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:29AM (#948670)

    I bet strays, much like immigrants, would be able to learn new tricks even at an old age.

    Unlike those who have gotten comfortable from the achievements of their ancestors. They won't learn new tricks, aka "facts" or more culturally "world views"? Won't accept reality? Here, try again and see which bits you find lacking credibility. Falling back on tired sayings "all politicians are corrupt" is not only provably false but intellectually infantile and reprehensible as an excuse for criminal behavior.

    Try again and consider what you're giving a pass:

    Trump's record on military and vets:

    • ⁠Children of deployed US troops will no longer get automatic American citizenship if born overseas during deployment. This includes US troops posted abroad for years at a time (August 28, 2019)

    https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/08/28/children-us-troops-born-overseas-will-no-longer-get-automatic-american-citizenship.html [military.com] [military.com]

    • ⁠On August 2, 2019, Trump requisitioned military retirement funds towards border wall

    https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/a-green-light-on-the-border-wall-as-trumps-supreme-court-victories-mount [newyorker.com] [newyorker.com]

    • ⁠On July 31, 2019, Trump ordered the Navy rescind medals to prosecutors who were prosecuting war criminals

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/policy/defense-national-security/trump-orders-navy-to-rescind-medals-given-to-prosecutors-who-failed-to-convict-seal-eddie-gallagher [washingtonexaminer.com] [washingtonexaminer.com]

    • ⁠In July 2019, Trump denied a United States Marine of 6 years entry into the United States for his scheduled citizenship interview (Reported July 17, 2019)

    https://fox5sandiego.com/2019/07/17/marine-veteran-not-allowed-into-us-for-citizenship-interview/ [fox5sandiego.com] [fox5sandiego.com]

    • ⁠Trump made the U.S. Navy Blue Angels violate ethics rules by having them fly at his July 4th political campaign (July 4, 2019)

    https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2019/07/trump-july-fourth-rally-hatch-act-violation.html [slate.com] [slate.com]

    • ⁠Trump demanded US military chiefs stand next to him at 4th of July parade (reported July 2, 2019)

    https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-demands-us-military-chiefs-072002784.html [yahoo.com] [yahoo.com]

    • ⁠Trump used his D-Day interview at a cemetery commemorating fallen US soldiers to attack a Vietnam veteran (June 6, 2019)

    https://qz.com/1637160/trump-slams-veteran-mueller-in-d-day-interview-at-normandy-cemetery/ [qz.com] [qz.com]

    • ⁠Trump started his D-Day commemoration speech by attacking a private citizen (Bette Midler, of all people) (reported on June 4th, 2019)

    https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-trashes-bette-midler-wwii-dday-memorial-event-844515/ [rollingstone.com] [rollingstone.com]

    • ⁠Trump made his 2nd wife, Marla Maples, sign a prenup that would have cut off all child support if Tiffany joined the military (reported on June 4th, 2019)

    https://www.newsweek.com/tiffany-trump-child-support-payments-would-have-been-stopped-donald-if-she-joined-military-prenup-1442203 [newsweek.com] [newsweek.com]

    • ⁠On May 27, 2019, Trump turned away US military from his Memorial Day speech because they were from the destroyer USS John S. McCain

    • ⁠Trump ordered the USS John McCain out of sight during his visit to Japan (May 15, 2019). The ship's name was subsequently covered. (May 27, 2019)

    • ⁠Trump pardoned war criminals (May, 2019)

    • ⁠Trump purged 200,000 veterans healthcare applications (due to known administrative errors within VA’s enrollment process and enrollment system) (reported on May 13, 2019)

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/trump-administration-breaks-campaign-promise-purges-200-000-va-healthcare-applications [washingtonexaminer.com] [washingtonexaminer.com]

    • ⁠Trump deported a spouse of fallen Army soldier killed in Afghanistan, leaving their daughter parentless (April 16, 2019)

    • ⁠On March 20, 2019, Trump complained that a deceased war hero didn't thank him for his funeral

    https://www.cnn.com/2019/03/20/politics/john-mccain-thank-you-funeral-donald-trump/index.html [cnn.com] [cnn.com]

    • ⁠He diverted military housing funds to pay for border wall (Feb 15, 2019). A judge subsequently denied this. In July 2019, SCOTUS ruled that Trump could in fact divert military housing funds to pay for his wall.

    • ⁠He refused to sign his party's funding bill, which shut down the government, and forced a branch of the military to go without pay. This branch of military was forced to work without pay, otherwise they would be AWOL. However, his appointees got a $10,000 pay raise (Dec 22, 2018 – Jan 25, 2019)

    • ⁠He didn't pay the Coast Guard, forcing service members to rely on food pantries (Jan 23, 2019)

    • ⁠He banned service members from serving based on gender identity (Jan 22, 2019)

    • ⁠He denied female troops access to birth control to limit sexual activity (on-going. Published Jan 18, 2019)

    • ⁠He tried to deport a marine vet who is a U.S.-born citizen (Jan 16, 2019)

    • ⁠When a man was caught swindling veterans pensions for high-interest “cash advances," Trump's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined him $1. As a reminder, the Trump administration's goal was to dismantle the CFPB, installing Mick Mulvaney as the director, who publicly stated the bureau should be disbanded. (Jan 26, 2019)

    • ⁠He called a retired general a 'dog' with a 'big, dumb mouth' (Jan 1, 2019)

    • ⁠He increased privatization of the VA, leading to longer waits and higher taxpayer cost (2018)

    • ⁠He finally visited troops 2 years after taking office, but only after 154 vacation days at his properties (Dec 26, 2018)

    • ⁠He revealed a covert Seal Team 5 deployment, including names and faces, on Twitter during his visit to Iraq (Dec 26, 2018)

    • ⁠Trump lied to deployed troops that he gave them a 10% raise. He didn't give them a 10% raise (Dec 26, 2018). He initially tried to give the military a raise that was lower than the standard living adjustment. This was before Congress told him that idea wasn't going to work. Then after giving them the raise that Congress made him, he lied about it pretending that it was larger than Obama's. It wasn't.

    • ⁠He fired service members living with HIV just before the 2018 holidays (Dec 19, 2018-present)

    • ⁠He tried to slash disability and unemployment benefits for Veterans to $0, and eliminate the unemployability extrascheduler rating (Dec 17, 2018)

    https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/12/17/vet-group-demands-white-house-va-reject-benefits-cuts-disabled-unemployed-vets.html [military.com] [military.com]

    • ⁠He got three Mar-a-Lago guests to run the VA (unknown start - present, made well-known in 2018)

    • ⁠He called troops on Thanksgiving and told them he's most thankful for himself (Thanksgiving, 2018)

    • ⁠He urged Florida to not count deployed military votes (Nov 12, 2018)

    • ⁠He canceled an Arlington Cemetery visit on Veterans Day due to light rain (Nov 12, 2018)

    • ⁠While in Europe commemorating the end of WWI, he didn't attend the ceremony at a US cemetery due to the rain - but other world leaders went anyway (Nov 10, 2018)

    • ⁠He used troops as a political prop by sending them on a phantom mission to the border and maked them miss Thanksgiving with their families (Oct-Dec, 2018)

    • ⁠He stopped using troops as a political prop immediately after the election. However, the troops remained in muddy camps on the border (Nov 7, 2018)

    • ⁠Trump changed the GI Bill through his Forever GI Act, causing the VA to miss veteran benefits, including housing allowances. This caused many veterans to run out of food and rent. “You can count on us to serve, but we can’t count on the VA to make a deadline,” one veteran said. (reported October 7, 2018)

    • ⁠Trump doubled the rejection rate for veterans requesting family deportation protections (July 5, 2018)

    • ⁠Trump deported active-duty spouses (11,800 military families face this problem as of April 2018)

    • ⁠He forgot a fallen soldier's name (below) during a call to his pregnant widow, then attacked her the next day (Oct 23-24, 2017)

    • ⁠He sent commandos into an ambush due to a lack of intel, and sends contractors to pick them up, resulting in a commando being left behind, tortured, and executed. (Trump approved the mission because Bannon told him Obama didn't have the guts to do it) (Oct 4, 2017)

    • ⁠He blocked a veteran group on Twitter (June 2017)

    • ⁠He ordered the discharge of active-duty immigrant troops with good records (2017-present)

    • ⁠He deported veterans (2017-present)

    • ⁠He said vets get PTSD because they aren't strong (Oct 3, 2016) (note: yes, he said it's 'because they aren't strong.' He didn't say it's 'because they're weak.' This distinction is important because of Snopes)

    • ⁠Trump accepted a Purple Heart from a fan at one of his rallies and said: “I always wanted to get the Purple Heart. This was much easier.” (Aug 2, 2016)

    • ⁠Trump attacks Gold Star families - Myeshia Johnson--gold star widow, Khan family--gold star parents, etc. (2016-present)

    • ⁠Trump sent funds raised from a January 2016 veterans benefit to the Donald J Trump Foundation instead of veterans charities (the foundation has since been ordered shut because of fraud) (Jan, 2016)

    • ⁠Trump said "I felt that I was in the military in the true sense because I dealt with those people" because he went to a military-style academy and that he has "more training militarily than a lot of the guys that go into the military". (2015 biography)

    • ⁠Trump said he doesn't consider POWs heroes because they were caught. He said he prefers people who were not caught (July 18, 2015)

    • ⁠Trump said having unprotected sex was his own personal Vietnam (1998)

    • ⁠For a decade, Trump sought to kick veterans off of Fifth Avenue because he found them unsightly nuisances outside of Trump Tower. “While disabled veterans should be given every opportunity to earn a living, is it fair to do so to the detriment of the city as a whole or its tax paying citizens and businesses?” - 1991

    • ⁠Trump dodged the draft 5 times by having a doctor diagnose him with bone spurs.

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:43AM (#948674)

    You put dog food in a bowl and cover it. You put an empty bowl next to it. You point to the bowl with the food in it. You are surprised when the hungry dog with the sophisticated nose goes to the bowl with the food that you pointed to.

    I don't know which is more laughable... the idea of calling psychology a science, or calling these curry-eaters scientists.

(1)