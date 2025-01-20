from the man-did-not-bite-dog dept.
If you have a dog, hopefully you're lucky enough to know that they are highly attuned to their owners and can readily understand a wide range of commands and gestures. But are these abilities innate or are they exclusively learned through training?
To find out, a new study in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether untrained stray dogs could understand human pointing gestures.
The study revealed that about 80% of participating dogs successfully followed pointing gestures to a specific location despite having never received prior training. The results suggest that dogs can understand complex gestures by simply watching humans and this could have implications in reducing conflict between stray dogs and humans.
Dogs were domesticated 10,000-15,000 years ago, likely making them the oldest domesticated animals on the planet. Humans then bred dogs with the most desirable and useful traits so that they could function as companions and workers, leading to domesticated dogs that are highly receptive to human commands and gestures.
However, it was not clear whether dogs understand us through training alone, or whether this was innate. Can dogs interpret a signal, such as a gesture, without specific training, or even without having met the signaling person previously? One way to find out is to see whether untrained, stray dogs can interpret and react to human gestures.
[...] To investigate, Dr. Anindita Bhadra of the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata, India, and colleagues studied stray dogs across several Indian cities. The researchers approached solitary stray dogs and placed two covered bowls on the ground near them. A researcher then pointed to one of the two bowls, either momentarily or repeatedly, and recorded whether the dog approached the indicated bowl. They also recorded the perceived emotional state of the dogs during the experiment.
Approximately half of the dogs did not approach either bowl. However, the researchers noticed that these dogs were anxious and may have had bad experiences with humans before. The dogs who approached the bowls were noted as friendlier and less anxious, and approximately 80% correctly followed the pointing signals to one of the bowls, regardless of whether the pointing was momentary or repeated. This suggests that the dogs could indeed decipher complex gestures.
"We thought it was quite amazing that the dogs could follow a gesture as abstract as momentary pointing," explained Bhadra. "This means that they closely observe the human, whom they are meeting for the first time, and they use their understanding of humans to make a decision. This shows their intelligence and adaptability."
(Score: 2) by Joe Desertrat on Saturday January 25, @11:40PM (8 children)
Where did these strays come from? We don't generally have large packs of feral dogs roaming around generation after generation. My guess is that most got lost or despicably, were dumped, and they were already used to humans.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 26, @12:20AM (3 children)
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 26, @12:38AM (1 child)
The consequences of not having a safe place for women to urinate and dedicate. To lower the risk of rape, they have to swallow their pride and keep it inside for up to 18 hours a day.
Bladder and urinary tract infections are not a joke. Neither is the risk of rape or getting killed.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @12:20AM (1 child)
Billionaire corporations do not employ coders. Billionaire corporations do not pay for code. Billionaire corporations take open source code and make billions and give back nothing while coders earn zero for their work.
Instead of pretending there are any opportunities for human coders in the billionaire tech industry, just teach dogs to code. Dogs do not expect to get paid for their skills.
Silly humans. Learn to code, earn zero, die poor. Woof!
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 26, @12:28AM
Don't be silly. Dogs aren't that stupid.
We feed them. We walk them when they tell us they want to go out. We pick up their shit, bag it, and dispose of it, all in public view. In return they "let" us rub their bellies, sleep in our beds, and drool on our pillows while snoring.
And we trained them? It was mutual, far more so than we want to admit.
