Someone working for the US Space Force must be a Trekkie. Star Trek fans say a new logo is a direct ripoff of Star Trek's Starfleet Command logo.

President Donald Trump revealed the new logo for the Space Force on Friday via Twitter.

[...]As soon as it was posted, eagle-eyed Star Trek fans responded, pointing out the logo's similarities to the Starfleet Command logo. The arrow, the swirl around the arrow, the star background and text placement are almost identical.