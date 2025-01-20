from the Trekkies dept.
Someone working for the US Space Force must be a Trekkie. Star Trek fans say a new logo is a direct ripoff of Star Trek's Starfleet Command logo.
President Donald Trump revealed the new logo for the Space Force on Friday via Twitter.
[...]As soon as it was posted, eagle-eyed Star Trek fans responded, pointing out the logo's similarities to the Starfleet Command logo. The arrow, the swirl around the arrow, the star background and text placement are almost identical.
Cultural references and inspirations are only allowed for the right people?
Space Force Offers First Peek at Camouflage Uniform:
The official Twitter account of the month-old military service posted[*] a teaser photograph Friday night appearing to show a variant of the Operational Camouflage Pattern used by the Army and Air Force.
Above the left breast pocket in Navy embroidery reads: U.S. Space Force.
[...] The uniform depicts four-star rank, indicating that the uniform belongs to Gen. John "Jay" Raymond, the first commander of U.S. Space Force. It also has the Command Space Operations badge embroidered above the service nametape.
On the left sleeve of the uniform is the United States Space Command patch, denoting the military's newest combatant command, formed shortly before Space Force itself activated Dec. 20. And above that patch is a full-color American flag patch -- a departure from the muted flags that soldiers and airmen typically wear on their right shoulders in OCP uniform.
Many questions remain. Space Force has yet to announce a rank structure, a full system of uniforms or even what to call members of the new service. In a Thursday briefing, Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said Raymond was developing a plan regarding every detail.
[*] https://twitter.com/SpaceForceDoD/status/1218335200964464650
