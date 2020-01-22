from the what-not-to-do dept.
What Jeff Bezos Can Teach You About Smartphone Security:
Jeff Bezos might be (much) wealthier than you, but he's not smarter than you—at least, not when it comes to basic smartphone security. As you probably read and laughed at (and then sighed at, after you looked up how much Bezos makes each minute), Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman recently sent Bezos a video file via WhatsApp. This file actually "contained malware that penetrated Bezos's mobile phone and exfiltrated a large amount of data within hours," describes The Guardian.
[...] As The New York Times notes, it's not even clear whether Bezos opened the video file (and malware) himself, or whether the simple act of receiving it was enough to exploit a vulnerability in WhatsApp. In other words, the simple act of receiving malicious code, buried in an innocent piece of content, is enough. You could do everything you can to not engage with it, but it might not even matter—unless you avoid the message entirely, which is contrary to the point of a messaging app.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @06:39PM (2 children)
Many recent reports are saying that his girlfriend turned the data over to her brother and the Saudis didn't have anything to do with it. In which case the lesson is, don't give anyone else your passwords, ever.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Sunday January 26, @07:05PM
I thought the real lesson was don't use WhatsApp? What's up with that? :-)
You've got to wonder, why would people like Bezos and Gates even need any sort of social media or social media messaging account? If you don't already have their phone number, they don't want to talk to you.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday January 26, @07:05PM
https://www.businessinsider.com/lauren-sanchez-jeff-bezos-affair-brother-signed-contract-national-enquirer-2020-1 [businessinsider.com]
38 billion dollars.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @06:40PM (1 child)
KLEZ spread when people did nothing more than open an email.
(Score: 2) by canopic jug on Sunday January 26, @06:56PM
The problem is that they are using the software as they are told to use it, as it is marketed for use. The underlying problem, the one that we have not learned anything about in the last 20 years is the inability to design adequate software. The stuff marketed to us is not fit for purpose because of intentionally bad design. Get rid of the M$ way of thinking and the software will improve. However, the defective thought model has a lot of inertia now and several generations of frauds, posers, and shysters wholly dependent on it for their continued income.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.