from the long-road-to-recovery dept.
The past 10 months have not been good for Boeing for all sorts of reasons—capped off by the failure of the company's Starliner commercial crew vehicle to achieve the right orbit in its uncrewed premier in December. But the biggest of the company's problems remains the 737 Max, grounded since last spring after two crashes that killed 346 people between them. Combined, the crashes are the worst air disaster since September 11, 2001.
Both were at least partially caused by a sensor failure with no redundancy and a problem with MCAS (the new software controlling the handling of the aircraft) that the air crews had not been trained to overcome.
Boeing executives are now telling the company's 737 Max customers that the software fix required to make the airliner airworthy will not be approved in the near future, and that it will likely be June or July before the Federal Aviation Administration certifies the aircraft for flight again—meaning that the aircraft will have been grounded for at least 16 months.
The FAA, for its part, has not committed to any timeframe for re-certifying the aircraft. In an emailed statement, an FAA spokesperson said, "We continue to work with other safety regulators to review Boeing's work as the company conducts the required safety assessments and addresses all issues that arise during testing."
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @08:59PM (2 children)
it's funny b/c it seems the FAA was just pushing them through their grade levels like a dumb jock in HS, partly b/c the FAA didn't have the expertise to actually check anything out, but now boeing has pissed them off, and they are probably having to hire contractors to check everything out and are not inclined to hurry at all anymore. I'm so sad for boeing. so sad.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @09:04PM (1 child)
Of course if they should happen to find some dirt on Bidden the time line could change.
(Score: -1, Offtopic) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday January 26, @09:10PM
(Score: 0, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @09:25PM
A little regulation is good, too much is bad, partly because too many regulations means a higher chance of bad ones.
The FAA has a long tradition of "whatever you are already doing is fine, but anything new is almost impossible." This is true even if the old way is inferior, or even completely inappropriate. Desperate to avoid triggering the FAA's phobia of anything new, Boeing built an aircraft that was inherently unsafe, which breezed through regulatory approval not just in spite of its flaws, but in fact because of them. Boeing easily could have modified the aircraft to properly support the new engines, but it was easier to approve a bad airplane that was more like an old one, than a much better and safer airplane that would have been a little different.
While everyone at Boeing who knew this aircraft was dangerous is culpable, let's not overlook the fact that the reason they felt they had to do it was because the regulations all but required them to.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @09:50PM (1 child)
I would have already had all the electronics ripped out and converted to cable and hydraulic flight controls. No more fly by wire.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday January 26, @10:07PM
Then it wouldn't comply with the requirements [cornell.edu]. See (a):
Essentially, the airframe of 737 Max is not compliant, unless electronically steered.