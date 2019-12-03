from the worth-the-cost? dept.
Everyone has seen the warning. At the bottom of the email, it says: "Please consider the environment before printing." But for those who care about global warming, you might want to consider not writing so many emails in the first place.
More and more, people rely on their electronic mailboxes as a life organizer. Old emails, photos, and files from years past sit undisturbed, awaiting your search for a name, lost address, or maybe a photo of an old boyfriend. The problem is that all those messages require energy to preserve them. And despite the tech industry's focus on renewables, the advent of streaming and artificial intelligence is only accelerating the amount of fossil fuels burned to keep data servers up, running, and cool.
Right now, data centers consume about 2% of the world's electricity, but that's expected to reach 8% by 2030. Moreover, only about 6% of all data ever created is in use today, according to research from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. That means that 94% is sitting in a vast "cyber landfill," albeit one with a massive carbon footprint.
"It's costing us the equivalent of maintaining the airline industry for data we don't even use," says Andrew Choi, a senior research analyst at Parnassus Investments, a $27 billion environmental, social, and governance firm in San Francisco.
[...] Choi says the problem is getting too big too fast: How many photos are sitting untouched in the cloud? Is there a net benefit from an internet-connected toothbrush? Is an AI model that enables slightly faster food delivery really worth the energy cost? (Training an AI model emits about as much carbon as the lifetime emissions associated with running five cars.)
Parnassus has been focusing on Advanced Micro Devices and Nvidia, companies that are researching more efficient storage technology. But Choi says real solutions may require more radical thoughts.
"Data is possibly overstated as an advantage for business, and no one's really asking the question," he says. "If a small group of people are the only ones really benefiting from this data revolution, then what are we actually doing, using all of this power?"
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-01-25/cutting-back-on-sending-emails-could-help-fight-global-warming
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @01:47AM
Your move.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by legont on Monday January 27, @01:51AM (1 child)
is from Bloomberg - supposedly the best source of investment data.
We are doomed all right.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @01:58AM
Bloomberg is also obviously not a Lakers fan [twitter.com]
The MSM are done aren't they?
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @01:54AM (2 children)
At least e-mail is to get stuff done. Social networks are a drain on society, the world, and anything involved in them.
Start cutting down on those first.
I can run an e-mail service for hundreds of thousands of people with only a small percentage of the impact that their social network usage has.
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday January 27, @02:02AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Monday January 27, @02:21AM
Yes, and I really need to get something done. Prince Foozy Woozy, from Nigeria, is waiting for my banking details. I've really got to get that done!!

(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @02:05AM (1 child)
Hahahaha, good page title. Email... yeah, right, and meanwhile ignore:
- all the ads, with associated network load, server work tracking people and building "big data", etc.
- all the video tutorials, press releases, etc that could be a text with some small photos. Tired of mumbling people wasting 10 minutes, making it "funnier" with their text corrections overlaid in the video, instead of re-recording that part. Paint strokes require video, musical instrument too... but 3D-app "click this 5 things to get that option" is fine with text and pictures. Multimedia, not always video, you morons.
- all those process twice "because frameworks". Current "favourite" is asshole sites that send you some kind of markup and JS to convert that to HTML. Or send you 8K pictures that on screen render smaller than 1K, and no link to view bigger ("view image" is power user magic, all other users have been "de-trained" about context menu or shortcuts).
Other points are the issue, email worked with less powerful computers 20-30 years ago, now it is the smallest factor. Yet I doubt we will see "please consider not wasting electricity with [ ads | useless videos | stupid programming fads | etc ]" to become common warning all over the corporate place like some emails footers did decades ago.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @02:15AM
Using i.reddit.com or old.reddit.com instead of www.reddit.com will save up to 4 mb of environment every page load. How many emails is that on average?
(Score: 2) by Barenflimski on Monday January 27, @02:07AM
I'm guessing the author did not scratch out this content on the back of a coconut leaf.
While there are some good and interesting points in this article it appears that "stop writing emails" was the most click-baity.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @02:13AM
Once again environmentalists are out, not because they want to protect the environment, but because they get a power trip from ruining things that people are doing to actually make life better.
Streaming, a large portion of which is powered by renewable energy, replaced travel to the video store, which consumes far more energy, almost all of it oil.
That's a big ol' nope. While data centers consume about 2% of energy and airlines about 2.5%, once again airlines are almost all oil. But data center power usage has almost no relation to data stored. Most of the power is consumed by CPUs, not disk drives. A SSD consumes essentially zero energy for data in storage, and even a mechanical drive consumes only about 15W, less than a CPU does at idle (and data centers hate when their CPUs are idle). Data in cold storage doesn't use any power at all, and I'd be pretty surprised if Google doesn't try to find ways to keep data offline where possible.
Once you realize that that model works by cutting down on miles traveled and time idling, it probably is worth it, yes.