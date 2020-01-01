Stories
Cuttlefish Equipped with 3D Glasses to Test their Depth Perception

posted by martyb on Monday January 27, @12:41PM   Printer-friendly
3D Glasses Work On Cuttlefish And It's Adorable:

Every so often, scientists grace the undeserving public with an experiment seemingly designed solely to make us giggle in delight. Without any further ado, Cuttlefish Wearing 3D Glasses: [YouTube Link]

[...] Initial attempts to glue the glasses straight on the cuttlefish (yikes!) led to skin damage, and the scientists solved this by instead gluing little velcro strips (double yikes!) to both their heads and the glasses, so that they could strap them on.

Cuttlefish love to snack on shrimp, and the way they catch them is by swimming forward and backward to adjust for distance, then launching their tentacles at prey from just the right spot. Scientists weren't sure if the cuttlefish would do this for the 3D animated shrimp in their little movie, but they totally did. [...] The cuttlefish adjusted their distance, they launched their tentacles, and even though they came up empty-handed, they proved that scientists were at least on the right track.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @12:56PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @12:56PM (#949281)

    Step 1) Cut the head off of the cockroach
    Step 2) Superglue 3d glasses
    Step 3) Get the next cockroach

  • (Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Monday January 27, @01:19PM

    by barbara hudson (6443) <barbara.Jane.hudson@icloud.com> on Monday January 27, @01:19PM (#949295) Journal
    Why not just test the behaviour against that of one-eyed cuttlefish? After all, humans and other animals have more than one way to experience depth perception.
