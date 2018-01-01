Stories
U.S. Drinking Water Contaminated With "Forever" Chemicals (Perfluoroalkyl Substances)

posted by takyon on Monday January 27, @11:24PM
An Anonymous Coward writes:

U.S. drinking water widely contaminated with 'forever chemicals': environment watchdog

The contamination of U.S. drinking water with man-made "forever chemicals" is far worse than previously estimated with some of the highest levels found in Miami, Philadelphia and New Orleans, said a report on Wednesday by an environmental watchdog group.

The chemicals, resistant to breaking down in the environment, are known as perfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. Some have been linked to cancers, liver damage, low birth weight and other health problems.

The findings here by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) show the group's previous estimate in 2018, based on unpublished U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data, that 110 million Americans may be contaminated with PFAS, could be far too low.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances

Original Submission


(1)

  by Gaaark (41) on Monday January 27, @11:32PM

    by Gaaark (41) Subscriber Badge on Monday January 27, @11:32PM (#949657) Journal

    Just stop drinking water/fluids.

    Sooooooo simple.

  by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @11:47PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday January 27, @11:47PM (#949669)

    Perfluoroalkyls kill coronavirus.

(1)