posted by martyb on Tuesday January 28, @03:07AM
How do you beat the content producers at their own game? By creating a new model. Kanopy is a streaming service that charges Australian libraries for content — instead of users — making for a sustainable model for distributing content locked by copyright laws. By charging government-backed entities for distribution rights, the content makers obtain the money they are after while the public has limited access to the movies they want to see making for a win-win situation.
