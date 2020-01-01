We write a certain amount of scripts and tools around here. I like Go and have used it for a while, we have some tools already written in Go, and while I'm also a long term user of Python I'm on record as being unhappy with various developments around Python 3. Despite all of this, Python is the programming language I default to when I need to do something that's more complicated than a shell script (and not because of our policy on internal tools). Over time I've come to believe that Python has some important pragmatic properties in our sort of relatively small scale environment with generally modest use of local tools, despite Go's collection of appealing properties.

The first useful property Python has is that you can't misplace the source code for your deployed Python programs. Unless you do something very peculiar, what you deploy is the source code (well, a version of it). With Go you deploy a compiled artifact, which means that you may someday have to find the source code and then try to match your compiled binary up against some version of it. Of course your deployed Python program can drift out of sync with the master copy in your version control repository, but sorting that out only requires use of diff.

Closely related to this is that Python code is generally simple for people to modify and re-deploy. Modest Python scripts and tools are likely to be only a single .py file, which you can edit and copy around, and even somewhat bigger ones are likely to just be a directory that can be copied. Deploying Go code requires not just the correct source code but also a Go development environment and the knowledge of how to build Go programs from source. With Python, you can even try things out by just modifying the deployed version in place, then back-port your eventual changes to the official master copy in your version control system.

(These days Go's support for modules makes all of this simpler than it used to be, but there are still important considerations and some potential complexities.)