Walnuts may slow cognitive decline in at-risk elderly:
The Walnuts and Healthy Aging Study, published this month in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, found that walnut consumption by healthy, elderly adults had little effect on cognitive function over two years, but it had greater effect on elderly adults who had smoked more and had a lower baseline neuropsychological test scores.
The study examined nearly 640 free-living elders in Loma Linda, California, USA, and in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain. For two years, the test group included walnuts in their daily diet, and the control group abstained from walnuts.
Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols, which have previously been found to counteract oxidative stress and inflammation, both of which are drivers of cognitive decline.
Joan Sabaté, MD, DrPH, professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Loma Linda University School of Public Health and the study's principal investigator, said this was the largest and most well-controlled trial ever conducted on the effects of nuts on cognition.
[...] Sabaté and his research team at Loma Linda University were the first to discover the cholesterol-lowering effect of nut consumption — specifically walnuts — with lowering blood cholesterol. Findings were first published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1993. Subsequently, findings from Loma Linda University researchers have linked nut consumption to lower risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Journal Reference:
Aleix Sala-Vila, Cinta Valls-Pedret, Sujatha Rajaram, et al. Effect of a 2-year diet intervention with walnuts on cognitive decline. The Walnuts And Healthy Aging (WAHA) study: a randomized controlled trial. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, 2020; DOI: 10.1093/ajcn/nqz328.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Wednesday January 29, @05:23AM (1 child)
Are you hinting that you want a big ole bag of walnuts for your birthday? We could set up a separate Stripe thing, call it Martyb's Nuts, link it on the side bar, and you could buy your own.
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 29, @05:45AM
Click here to support Martyb's nuts!