According to LeoLabs, who monitor the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) environment, two satellites can potentially collide on January 29, at 23:39:35 UTC. The two satellites in question are the retired NASA Infrared Astronomical Satellite (IRAS) and a 1960's-era gravity gradient stabilization satellite GGSE-4. According to the LeoLabs data, the two satellites are predicted to come within 15 to 30 meters of each other, well within the margin of error for these kind of calculations. LeoLabs predicted a 1/100 chance of a collision. None of the collision by-products, should a collision occur, would survive reentry to the ground, but it would add to the existing mess of orbital debris and it portends a potential future where although space is vastly, hugely, mindbogglingly big, it is getting crowded faster than ever before.
[...] the two spacecraft will pass within just 15 to 30 metres (50 to 100 feet) of each other at an altitude of around 900 kilometres or 560 miles. And because both are dead as doornails, there's no way Earth can communicate with them to conduct evasive manoeuvres.
"Spacecraft have taken evasive manoeuvres to avoid things that are only within 60 kilometres. So this is a really, really close encounter. And if this does actually come to pass, there's potentially a large amount of debris that will be created.
The NASA/NIVR IRAS satellite and the NRO/USN POPPY 5B satellite (aka GGSE 4) are predicted to make a close approach on Wednesday. POPPY 5B has 18-metre-long gravity gradient booms so a 15-to-30 metre predicted miss distance is alarming https://t.co/H1UckcoaAH
And they're going fast. Their relative velocity is 14.7 kilometres per second (9.1 miles per second).
Where can the fireworks be observed?