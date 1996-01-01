from the speak-up-now dept.
The Growing Threat to Free Speech Online:
There are times when vitally important stories lurk behind the headlines. Yes, impeachment is historic and worth significant coverage, but it's not the only important story. The recent threat of war with Iran merited every second of intense world interest. But what if I told you that as we lurch from crisis to crisis there is a slow-building, bipartisan movement to engage in one of most significant acts of censorship in modern American history? What if I told you that our contemporary hostility against Big Tech may cause our nation to blunder into changing the nature of the internet to enhance the power of the elite at the expense of ordinary Americans?
I'm talking about the poorly-thought-out, poorly-understood idea of attempting to deal with widespread discontent with the effects of social media on political and cultural discourse and with the use of social media in bullying and harassment by revoking or fundamentally rewriting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.
[...] In 1996, [Congress] passed Section 230. The law did two things. First, it declared that "No provider or user of an interactive computer service shall be treated as the publisher or speaker of any information provided by another information content provider." In plain English, this means that my comments on Twitter or Google or Yelp or the comments section of my favorite website are my comments, and my comments only.
But Section 230 went farther, it also declared that an internet provider can "restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable" without being held liable for user content. This is what allows virtually all mainstream social media companies to remove obscene or pornographic content. This allows websites to take down racial slurs – all without suddenly also becoming liable for all the rest of their users' speech.
It's difficult to overstate how important this law is for the free speech of ordinary Americans. For 24 years we've taken for granted our ability to post our thoughts and arguments about movies, music, restaurants, religions, and politicians. While different sites have different rules and boundaries, the overall breadth of free speech has been extraordinary.
[...] Large internet companies that possess billions of dollars in resources would be able to implement and enforce strict controls on user speech. Smaller sites simply lack the resources to implement widespread and comprehensive speech controls. Many of them would have no alternative but to shut down user content beyond minimalist input. Once again, the powerful would prevail.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 29, @11:08AM
Is this the first comment or just first past the censor?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 29, @11:14AM
Who the fuck you think cares about your "thoughts" on movies, music, restaurants, religions, and politicians?
Big deal, the world will be suddenly richer if you were to just shut-up of your own accord, you fucking two-eyed turd.
And you know why? Because you still refuse to "learn to code" and setup your own website, on which you can spew whatever non-sense you think valuable. A consumer sheeple thinking himself superior because he's not eating McDonalds, but sips soy-latte while still using Fecebook to exhibit his naked hollowed out ego for all to see.
Go look in the mirror and slap yourself hard on my behalf, the thought of me touching you makes me sick. Because you have only yourself to blame, you pathetic whiner.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 29, @11:14AM
America will be MADE to be in line with the rest of the world, gaze quietly upon the traitors who tell you it is for your own good.
In 10 years time, nobody will be allowed to post freely on the internet. Everything you hear will be by word of mouth, the internet will be like cable television. All media would chaff under strict licensing and legal requirements. Any underground media would undoubtedly be controlled opposition to herd all the rebels together. Anything outside the two opposing views would be banned. The best thing of all? You will be made to be supportive of the ban, for the greater good, you wouldn't want to be ostracized by society.
In such a successful totalitarian society, everyone squashed under it is also the very pillar supporting it.