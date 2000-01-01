from the remote-code-execution-is-part-of-the-challenge dept.
A new version of the venerable roguelike game NetHack has been released. This release is primarily a security release:
NetHack 3.6.5 is the official release of NetHack that follows NetHack 3.6.4.
This release primarily corrects security issues present in NetHack versions 3.6.0, 3.6.1, 3.6.2, 3.6.3 and 3.6.4. For details about the security issues please see https://www.nethack.org/security.
You are encouraged to update to NetHack 3.6.5 as soon as possible.
Quoth Wikipedia:
NetHack is a single-player roguelike video game originally released in 1987 with ASCII graphics. It is a descendant of an earlier game called Hack (1982), which is a clone of Rogue (1980). Comparing it with Rogue, Engadget's Justin Olivetti wrote that it took its exploration aspect and "made it far richer with an encyclopedia of objects, a larger vocabulary, a wealth of pop culture mentions, and a puzzler's attitude." In 2000, Salon described it as "one of the finest gaming experiences the computing world has to offer".
For those who have not played it yet, I encourage you to play it a few dozen times. You will die. A lot.