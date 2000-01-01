NetHack 3.6.5 is the official release of NetHack that follows NetHack 3.6.4.

This release primarily corrects security issues present in NetHack versions 3.6.0, 3.6.1, 3.6.2, 3.6.3 and 3.6.4. For details about the security issues please see https://www.nethack.org/security.

You are encouraged to update to NetHack 3.6.5 as soon as possible.