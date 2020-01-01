from the down-to-Earth dept.
Astronaut craves salsa and surf after record 11 months aloft:
After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut holding the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman can't wait to dig into some salsa and chips, and swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday—her 319th consecutive day in space—that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission. She's been living on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on Feb. 6, landing in Kazakhstan with two colleagues aboard a Russian capsule.
Koch said she and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir appreciated that the Oct. 18 spacewalk "could serve as an inspiration for future space explorers."
"We both drew a lot of inspiration from seeing people that were reflections of ourselves as we were growing up and developing our dreams to become astronauts," Koch told The Associated Press from the space station. "So to recognize that maybe we could pay that forward and serve the same for those that are up and coming was just such a highlight."
[...] Koch's 328-day mission will be the second-longest by an American, trailing Scott Kelly's flight by 12 days. She's already set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.
She took time out for a pair of news interviews Tuesday, the 34th anniversary of the space shuttle Challenger accident that claimed all seven lives on board.
She said she loves her work—she conducted five spacewalks and tended to science experiments—but she also misses her friends and family.
[...] Her biggest surprise is how easily and quickly she adapted both mentally and physically to weightlessness.
"I don't even really realize that I'm floating any more," she said.
Why do chips and salsa top her most-missed food list? Crunchy food like chips are banned on the space station because the crumbs could float away and clog equipment. "I haven't had chips in about 10 1/2 months," she explained, "but I have had a fresh apple" thanks to regular cargo deliveries.
Anyone want to take a crack at figuring out how far she has traveled while on the ISS?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 29, @04:28PM (1 child)
When will an astronaut go beyond the van Allen radiation belts again? It has been 50 years.
(Score: 2) by isostatic on Wednesday January 29, @04:34PM
2023
https://dearmoon.earth/ [dearmoon.earth]
(Score: 1) by fustakrakich on Wednesday January 29, @04:35PM
May as well go to Lake Erie, in the wintertime. If you wanna surf, go to Oaxaca!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 29, @04:36PM (2 children)
ISS average orbital speed: 7.66 km/s
Flight duration: 328 days = 2.834e+7 sec
Do the math: 7.66 km/s * 2.834e+7 s = 217084400 km, or 1.45 AU
So, almost to the Sun and back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 29, @04:53PM (1 child)
Is that more or less than the entire solar system has traveled in that time?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday January 29, @05:16PM
No, but that is just an offset you'd have to add to everything so it doesn't matter.
