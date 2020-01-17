DigitalOcean last week axed an undisclosed number of employees.

In a statement to The Register, a spokesperson for the cloud-server-hosting biz addressed the job cuts using bland buzzwords that said very little about what's actually going on.

"DigitalOcean recently announced a restructuring to better align its teams to its go-forward growth strategy," the spinner spun.

"As part of this restructuring, some roles were, unfortunately, eliminated. DigitalOcean continues to be a high-growth business with $275m in ARR and more than 500,000 customers globally. Under this new organizational structure, we are positioned to accelerate profitable growth by continuing to serve developers and entrepreneurs around the world."

The New-York-based outfit did not say how many people it has let go, though reports suggest the number ranges from 35 to 50, or roughly 10 per cent of the 450-person company. Twitter has been abuzz with former DigitalOcean workers seeking new jobs.