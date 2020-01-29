20/01/29/2318247 story
On January 14th, Windows 7 reached its official "end-of-life," bringing an end to its updates as well as its ten years of poisoning education, invading privacy, and threatening user security. The end of Windows 7's lifecycle gives Microsoft the perfect opportunity to undo past wrongs, and to upcycle it instead.
We call on them to release it as free software, and give it to the community to study and improve. As there is already a precedent for releasing some core Windows utilities as free software, Microsoft has nothing to lose by liberating a version of their operating system that they themselves say has "reached its end."
Also at The Register and Wccftech.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Thursday January 30, @02:12AM
Just saw a pig fly by...
(Score: 2) by barbara hudson on Thursday January 30, @02:14AM (3 children)
While we're at it, why not allow business to use gpl code without releasing the source to their mods? After all they're both equally idiotic ideas that ignore copyright laws and intellectual property rights. What's good for the goose should be good for the gamder.
The only reason the GPL works is copyright law. You don't get to pick and choose whose rights aren't worth enforcing.
(Score: 2) by Grishnakh on Thursday January 30, @02:22AM
The FSF isn't asking anyone to ignore copyright law here, or for copyright law to be changed even. They're just asking MS to open-source what's claimed to be an obsolete, end-of-life operating system.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Thursday January 30, @02:23AM
I don't agree with your general thesis.
I contend the only reason we need the GPL is because of the terrible copyright laws we have had foisted on us.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 30, @02:28AM
Actually, this could be a great PR move for Microsoft. For just one example, think about all the medical equipment that still runs on Win 7 and will not run on anything newer (can't have the radiation treatment machine pausing for an update). If MS opened up the code, these machines (which last much longer than typical computer hardware) would have another lease on life.
MS gets a big PR boost (possibly a tax writeoff too) and at the same time they can quit spending money on supporting a diminishing (and demanding) bunch of users for Win 7. Instead they can dedicate resources to tracking the crap out of all the Win 10 users, where the big money is.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday January 30, @02:19AM
(Score: 2) by coolgopher on Thursday January 30, @02:26AM
"Nothing to lose"? Other than lots and lots of Windows 10+ sales, you mean?
Or giving Microsoft an increased burden of fixing bugs in Windows 10+ that got discovered in the opened Win7 source?
Microsoft would have to be nuts to do this as a company. And they won't, because they're not nuts.