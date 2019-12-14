from the What-a-tangled-web... dept.
Scientists Create "Strange Metal" Packed With Entangled Electrons:
An international team of researchers has created what's called a strange metal — and they say it could help harness the potential of the quantum world in a practical way.
Specifically, the metal provides evidence for the quantum entanglement nature of quantum criticality.
[...] The researchers used the elements ytterbium, rhodium, and silicon to create a type of metal in which the electrons act as a unit rather than independently like they would in a regular metal, such as copper or gold.
When at the lowest temperature theoretically possible — absolute zero, or -273.15 degrees Celsius (-459.67 degrees Fahrenheit) — the team's strange metal undergoes a transition from a quantum phase, in which it forms a magnetic order, to another phase in which is doesn't.
While conducting experiments on ultrapure films made from the metal, the team noticed quantum entanglement among billions of billions of electrons in it.
But it's still no workaround for the light speed limit, not even if you use octinons.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday January 30, @08:08AM
Misspelling octonions makes me true crazy.
And yes, torsion physics is still denied to this planet. Don't ever touch sedenions.
And banish religiously all thoughts about 512-ion torsion algebra, that will never be allowed to humans.
Forget about Hamilton and his Polarities heresy.
Yeriḥo. Karthāgō. Sogdiana. Besièrs. 広島市 (Hiroshima-shi). For Love of God, what next?