An international team of researchers has created what's called a strange metal — and they say it could help harness the potential of the quantum world in a practical way.

Specifically, the metal provides evidence for the quantum entanglement nature of quantum criticality.

[...] The researchers used the elements ytterbium, rhodium, and silicon to create a type of metal in which the electrons act as a unit rather than independently like they would in a regular metal, such as copper or gold.

When at the lowest temperature theoretically possible — absolute zero, or -273.15 degrees Celsius (-459.67 degrees Fahrenheit) — the team's strange metal undergoes a transition from a quantum phase, in which it forms a magnetic order, to another phase in which is doesn't.

While conducting experiments on ultrapure films made from the metal, the team noticed quantum entanglement among billions of billions of electrons in it.