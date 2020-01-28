Stories
Spitzer Space Telescope Turns Out the Lights

posted by janrinok on Thursday January 30, @08:33PM   Printer-friendly
from the passing-by dept.
Science

kreuzfeld writes:

Today marks the final mission of NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope. Conceived of as an infrared-optimized "Great Observatory," Spitzer has spend the last 6002 days providing Earthlings with an unprecedented view into other galaxies, our own solar system, and (unexpected to its designers!) planets around other stars. But in its Earth-trailing solar orbit, Spitzer is now over 1.5 astronomical units from the Earth: radio transmissions are increasingly difficult, and (more importantly) Spitzer's operating costs were ultimately deemed to be too high relative to its science output.

Spitzer's infrared capabilities won't be replaced until 2021 (at the earliest) when NASA's James Webb Space Telescope -- an even larger successor to Spitzer and the Hubble -- is anticipated to launch. Bon voyage, Spitzer -- we'll see you again in about 30 years when our orbits meet up again.

  • (Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday January 30, @08:45PM

    by takyon (881) Subscriber Badge <reversethis-{gro ... s} {ta} {noykat}> on Thursday January 30, @08:45PM (#951411) Journal

    GAO warns of more JWST delays [spacenews.com]

    A report by the U.S. Government Accountability Office Jan. 28 concluded it was unlikely that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope will launch on schedule next March, with a delay of several months possible.

    The GAO report [gao.gov], the latest in an annual series on the progress NASA is making on the flagship space observatory, argued that high consumption of schedule reserve in the first half of 2019 means the current March 2021 launch date “may not be feasible” given the work remaining before launch.

    The report noted that the program performed an updated joint confidence level analysis of the mission’s cost in schedule in October. “Because of schedule delays resulting from technical challenges coupled with remaining risks faced by the project, the analysis assessed only a 12 percent confidence level for the project’s ability to meet the March 2021 launch readiness date,” the report stated.

    NASA missions usually set cost and schedule estimates at the 70% confidence level. Using that metric, the launch would likely take place in July 2021, a delay of four months, according to the report.

    Oof.

