from the #TeamTrees dept.
Local water availability is permanently reduced after planting forests:
River flow is reduced in areas where forests have been planted and does not recover over time, a new study has shown. Rivers in some regions can completely disappear within a decade. This highlights the need to consider the impact on regional water availability, as well as the wider climate benefit, of tree-planting plans.
"Reforestation is an important part of tackling climate change, but we need to carefully consider the best places for it. In some places, changes to water availability will completely change the local cost-benefits of tree-planting programmes," said Laura Bentley, a plant scientist in the University of Cambridge Conservation Research Institute, and first author of the report.
Planting large areas of trees has been suggested as one of the best ways of reducing atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, since trees absorb and store this greenhouse gas as they grow. While it has long been known that planting trees reduces the amount of water flowing into nearby rivers, there has previously been no understanding of how this effect changes as forests age.
The study looked at 43 sites across the world where forests have been established, and used river flow as a measure of water availability in the region. It found that within five years of planting trees, river flow had reduced by an average of 25%. By 25 years, rivers had gone down by an average of 40% and in a few cases had dried up entirely. The biggest percentage reductions in water availability were in regions in Australia and South Africa.
Partial river flow recovery with forest age is rare in the decades following establishment (open, DOI: 10.1111/gcb.14954) (DX)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by corey on Friday January 31, @02:13AM
Is not stopping planting trees. More, careful selection of where to plant forests along rivers needed for human consumption.
This study is quite narrow and some in society will argue for less trees. Same as those living in the bush here in Australia due to bushfire risk. But less trees is not the only answer.
I'd be interested to know about research on the effect of forests in spawning rainfall (and microclimates). The Amazon generates it's own rainfall which supports it as a rainforest. And our water catchments in Australia's major cities are basically forests with dams.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 31, @02:20AM
(Pre)historically, trees grew everywhere. They tended to do several things, including prevention of soil erosion. Rivers, allowed to run freely, carve deeply into the land, carrying away soil and nutrients. Trees don't exactly reverse that trend, but they slow or stop it.
Trees drink a lot of water. That is, they take it up from the soil around them, and the water evaporates into the air. That's always been true.
So, we've deforested all of the cities, and much of the arable land, and even a lot of not-so-arable land close to the rivers. Putting some trees back, will return things closer to their natural state? Who'da thunk it?
Plant the trees, you bunch of goof balls. They help to control FLOODING!! Flooding is a bad thing, remember? Derp-a-derp. Finding excuses to not do the right thing has always been a pastime of do-nothing fools.
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome