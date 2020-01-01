from the kills-99.99%-of-zombie-viruses dept.
The maker of Purell hand sanitizers is washing away some unproven marketing claims that its products reduce school absenteeism and prevent infections from germs such as Ebola, norovirus, flu, and certain drug-resistant infections.
The marketing disinfection comes after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning letter to Purell's parent company, GOJO Industries.
[...]Among the questionable claims are that Purell sanitizer:
- "kills more than 99.99% of most common germs that may cause illness in a healthcare setting, including MRSA [methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus] & VRE [vancomycin-resistant enterococci]."
- "can reduce student absenteeism by up to 51%... Additionally, teachers who follow this program also experience a 10% reduction of absenteeism."
- "may be effective against viruses such as the Ebola virus, norovirus, and influenza."
[...]On an FAQ page, GOJO also says that "the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer as a preventive measure for flu prevention."
But it should be noted that the WHO and the CDC emphasize hand washing as a primary method to prevent the spread of influenza (aside from vaccination). The CDC only recommends using hand sanitizer "if soap and water are not available."
[...]went on to say that GOJO has "begun updating relevant website and other digital content as directed by the FDA and are taking steps to prevent a recurrence."
https://arstechnica.com/science/2020/01/purells-unproven-disease-fighting-claims-get-sanitized-after-fda-warning/
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Bot on Friday January 31, @09:40AM (1 child)
All it takes is one instance of some ebola that gets swiped away by the sanitizer. Surely that can happen.
The problem is that in $$$ driven america, other than corporations wanting to milk you for the last penny, there are people and lawyers going through ads and labels looking for a way to sue. This in the interest of insurance companies, who got new markets artificially opened to insure against the risk of a frivolous lawsuit. There is a word for this and it is the good old fashioned "terror", that is terrorism perpetrated by the system on its prisoners.
In an ideal world instead:
- "Purell said these thingies fight ebola, i tried to use them against ebola and it did not work, I want one zillion dollars for the irreplaceable loss of life"
- "what's written on the label? maybe effective?"
- "well yes"
- "and you didn't care to know why it is written maybe and proceed to use it as it was always effective? sorry, you are unfit to have a job and drive a car in this country. You will be given a pension and work social services 8 hrs a day. Under supervision. Next!"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @09:51AM
99.99% isn't very effective. Let's say you start with a 10k, kill 9,999 and the germ replicates every 20 min.
After 1 hr you have 1*2^3 = 8, 2 hr is 1*2^6 = 64, 4 hr would be 2^12 = 4096, 8 hr is 16,777,216.
So it would take about 5 hrs to get back to the initial pop size. Multiply by however many germs are left after the initial wash to get the absolute number of germs.