from the don't-look-at-me! dept.
Anyone with a camera and $5 can now have a license plate reader:
Automatic license plate readers (ALPRs), software that allows computers to separate and analyze license plates from camera footage, could soon become ubiquitous in American neighborhoods thanks to a company called Rekor Systems. On Thursday, the firm started selling a product called Watchman. The $5 per month subscription allows homeowners to add the company's OpenALPR software to almost any home security camera.
[...] there are a couple of limitations to the $5 package. The software won't automatically log every single license that passes your home. As a homeowner, you'll also won't be able to obtain someone's name, address and location history from their license plate. That's a feature only law enforcement can access.
[...] privacy advocates fear the technology could be easily abused by both homeowners and law enforcement agencies to erode the privacy of innocent people further. And advocates have good reason to be skeptical of companies like Rekor. Amazon's Ring security service spent the majority of 2019 defending its partnerships with law enforcement agencies. In one instance, a report from Motherboard showed that the company had coached police on how to convince homeowners to hand over their Ring camera footage without a warrant. Similarly, it's easy to imagine a context in which police agencies could abuse the widespread proliferation of technology like OpenALPR.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Friday January 31, @03:06PM (2 children)
Is it though? Doesn't look like it.
In any case you could see an open version of this querying some crowdsourced database of license plates in the future. Even with names.
https://www.openalpr.com/img/searchable-database.jpg [openalpr.com]
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @03:42PM (1 child)
I'm pretty sure I know the answer to this, but what's the $5/mo for then?
(Score: 3, Touché) by Immerman on Friday January 31, @03:53PM
Profit, what else?
What, you think you should be allowed to contribute to their massive for-profit surveillance network for free?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @04:01PM
most home security cameras will be too low quality for this to work.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @04:22PM
Look, cops already have this stuff. What is the problem with giving it to the people? Leveling the playing field might even take us closer to the Libertarian-straw-man's private law enforcement paradise.
The thing that makes license plate readers dangerous is the possibility that a widespread network of cameras could track someone's every movement. The agencies we should be worried about, the MI5/NSA types, already have that. This is about local cops, who don't need this kind of technology to target someone.
(aside: most bad actions by cops these days are due to improper snap judgements, i.e. assuming a black dude is a criminal without knowing anything about him; if anything, pervasive surveillance is more likely to give them the paper trail to show that he actually leads a pretty normal life)
We need to stop pretending that we can do anything to stop law enforcement from encroaching on every bit of our lives. Even if they don't own the equipment, they are just a conversation away from co-opting some corporate overlord's network.
No, we should applaud when law enforcement technology becomes accessible to the masses. Just think how well you could defend yourself, from the gub'ment, with cameras that can track squad cars and other surveillance technology pointed at them and their stooges.