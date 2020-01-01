from the picking-holes dept.
Source: Technology Review
A new study [PDF] suggests what we've suspected for years is right: YouTube is a pipeline for extremism and hate.
How do we know that? More than 330,000 videos on nearly 350 YouTube channels were analyzed and manually classified according to a system designed by the Anti-Defamation League. They were labeled as either media (or what we think of as factual news), "alt-lite" intellectual dark web, or alt-right.
[...] The alt-right is what's traditionally associated with white supremacy, pushing for a white ethnostate. Those who affiliate with the "intellectual dark web" justify white supremacy on the basis of eugenics and "race science." Members of the alt-lite purport to not support white supremacy, though they believe in conspiracy theories about "replacement" by minority groups.
[...] The study's authors hypothesized that the alt-lite and intellectual dark web often serve as a gateway to more extreme, far-right ideologies. So they tested that by tracing the authors of 72 million comments on about two million videos between May and July of last year. The results were worrying. More than 26% of people who commented on alt-lite videos tended to drift over to alt-right videos and subsequently comment there.
[...] The team, from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, also found evidence that the overlap between alt-righters and others who dabble in intellectual dark web and alt-lite material is growing. The authors estimate that about 60,000 people who commented on alt-lite or intellectual dark web content got exposed to alt-right videos over a period of about 18 months. The work was presented at the 2020 Conference on Fairness, Accountability, and Transparency in Barcelona this week.
In a statement, YouTube said it's working through these issues: "Over the past few years ... We changed our search and discovery algorithms to ensure more authoritative content is surfaced and labeled prominently in search results and recommendations and begun reducing recommendations of borderline content and videos that could misinform users in harmful ways."
A spokesperson added that YouTube disputes the methodology and that it doesn't take into account more recent updates to its hate speech policy or recommendations. "We strongly disagree with the methodology, data and, most importantly, the conclusions made in this new research," the spokesperson said.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @04:57PM (1 child)
https://medium.com/@markoledwich/youtube-radicalization-an-authoritative-saucy-story-28f73953ed17 [medium.com]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by ikanreed on Friday January 31, @05:16PM
The biggest problem is that both are right. The intentional design of the algorithm is less radicalizing, compared to if users decided for themselves what to watch, but there's also nonetheless a radicalization treadmill, caused by, well, the general effectiveness of propaganda in shifting people's worldview.
What this particular paper shows, looking at their data, is that users pick harder more extreme videos after watching less extreme content, in comparison to a random walk of recommendations visible, which would lead one away from the political content entirely.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:03PM (2 children)
Oh hey, an aristarchus submission bloviating about the alt-right. How out of place.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 31, @05:36PM (1 child)
First off - you reference the ADL, mentioning that this study was "designed by" the ADL. But, with the PDF open on one monitor, I'm searching for ADL and Anti Defamation and similar terms. Nothing. So, uhhhh, the ADL designed some kind of study, then allowed someone to use the study, without so much as saying "Thank You ADL" in the study?
I ask, because ADFL has a lot more credibility than posers such as SPLC. In fact, the ADL has shot down recent attempts to make the "OK" sign a racist thing.
Is there a link to the original PDF? The link you offered is 11 pages. Just 11 pages, but the list of citations is on page 141. That seems to mean that 130 pages were redacted from the PDF. That is, we get less than 10% of the PDF, and we're just told what the PDF actually means. I suppose with the state of scientific studies and papers, we should just accept that as the norm.
I do kinda like that term, "contrarians". I could be a contrarian. I have no use for alt-right, or alt-lite. Silly terms with little if any real meaning. Contrarian, though, feels comfortable, somehow. I don't like where the batfuck crazy left wants to go, and being contrary seems a good thing.
Seriously though. Where is the rest of the PDF? Does anyone know? Can we call witnesses? No witnesses, huh? Is that the way an impeachment is supposed to be done? Oh - wait - sorry, I'm confusing politics with the new globalist religion - or - or - or something.
Oh. One more question. That "radicalization" schtick? Are they counting Arabic, Islamic, ISIS/DAESH radicals as part of this phantom alt-right? As I understand it, there is a LOT OF that type of radicalization on the various social medias.
Paul Harvey and I both want 'THE REST OF THE STORY'.
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:52PM
"Are they counting Arabic, Islamic, ISIS/DAESH radicals as part of this phantom alt-right?"
If you're going to ignore reality you should at least remain consistent. Trying to spread the blame around to the typical ME boogey men makes you look weak, like an uncooked pancake.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:11PM (2 children)
It is annoying how the algorithm has me pinned as a 20-30 something discontent man, so it keeps giving me Sargon, Stefan Molyneaux and other pretentious "skeptics". Just when I think I have the channels blocked from recommendations, more crop up and sneak into my suggestions.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:36PM
Funny, I don't get any of that, but I do get many music recommendations (many of which could be classified as copyright violations).
I wonder what the ratio is between music and political videos on YouTube?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:51PM
I'm a 50-something discontent man, and the algorithm doesn't give me any of those guys as recommendations. All I get is repeats from the few subscriptions I have, and mind-numbing amounts of anime and synthpop videos. (You get curious once and they think that's all you like...)
Oh, and when really bored I do watch a lot of the "dumb drivers causing wrecks" videos, but I never get any of them as recommendations. Curious, that. Perhaps it's because with my ad-blocker I never see any ads, so the holy mystical algorithm is punishing me.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by XivLacuna on Friday January 31, @05:18PM (1 child)
Organization that depends on donations from Jewish people and Zionist Christians are fearmongering their support base.
White nationalists aren't going to ever take over the world. There aren't enough of them left to do that. The most white nationalists will be able to do is make a few enclaves where they can continue to exist.
Most white nationalist groups are infiltrated by Federal, State, and Local agencies. Anyone who isn't severely mentally handicapped leaves the groups once the infiltrators start pushing for illegal activities. Something like 75% of people that the FBI arrests are mentally handicapped in some way and were encouraged to try to commit a shooting, bombing, or some other attack by the FBI itself. As in the FBI is grooming people to justify the size and funding of their organization.
The downside to not having stable, non-glow-in-the-dark white nationalist groups is that disenfranchised whites won't have people there to deescalate them from committing lone wolf attacks and instead find them something positive to do like building white enclaves.
The chutzpah of the ADL is great. They are allowed to have their stolen land in the Middle East but if some white nationalists want to set up something in rural Montana without chasing anyone off the land, they flip their yarmulkes.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 31, @05:40PM
Cool mental image. I'd like to see the video of a bunch of orthodox Jews flipping out over something. Like, maybe, women at the wrong spot at the wailing wall?
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:27PM
Some of those viewers might become persuaded to vote Republican.
In a democracy, that's just not acceptable.
(Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:29PM (1 child)
There's all kinds of extreme content available on YouTube--name your poison. But it looks to me that YouTube has joined with mainstream media in pushing Neo-liberalism when it comes to suggested news/political content.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:41PM
At least they did research and crunched some numbers, your contribution is better left to one of the low-grade rightwing channels.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by The Mighty Buzzard on Friday January 31, @05:29PM (2 children)
[Citation Needed]
I don't listen to them by choice but The Roomie has regular podcast-fests one room away, so I can't help getting plenty of exposure to their boring-assed intellectuals droning on and on. I have never once heard anything that could be construed as remotely racist by any sane human being.
Oh, wait, the ADL is setting the standard? That makes sense then.
The urge to save humanity is almost always only a false-face for the urge to rule it. -- H. L. Mencken
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:44PM
Of course you wouldn't, you are a walking contradiction that can't even comprehend the alt-right infestation on this very site!
At this point it is starting to seem more like you are just trolling while waving a Confederate flag around claiming it is just pride in your local heritage.
You have now been downgraded to derpshit.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 31, @05:59PM
Credibility wise, I think the ADL is head and shoulders above the SPLC and some of those other nutgroups. That is, the ADL is credible enough to argue with. SPLC isn't even worth arguing with.
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday January 31, @05:57PM (1 child)
You can see them right here in this thread. What is it about articles discussing rightwing terrorism that make all the alt-liters come out to deny?
Denial, not just a river in Egypt.
To mix it up I'd like to point out how Trump's lawyers have switched away from denying he did to weird rationalizations as to how his subversion of democracy is A-OK. All you "hearsay fake newwwws" kiddos better update your talking points, being off rhythm for the goose step really harms your chances in becoming Trump's new lady boy.
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Friday January 31, @06:01PM
*yawn*
Maybe you missed the bit where the former VP openly bragged in front of microphones about doing exactly what Trump is accused of.
“The more corrupt the state, the more numerous the laws.” ― Tacitus, The Annals of Imperial Rome