MIDI, a standard for digital music since 1981, has been updated to MIDI 2.0. New MIDI 2.0 is not dependent on any particular hardware implementation such as USB or Ethernet. Some of the main goals of the new protocol are to provide higher resolution, more channels, and improved performance and expressiveness. Another change is a move from a byte stream to data packets.
MIDI 2.0 is designed to "deliver an unprecedented level of nuanced musical and artistic expressiveness," and leans on three key design decisions to do so. Firstly its new 32-bit resolution makes for smoother, continuous, analogue feel - if you want that. Controllers will be easy to use and there will be more of them. Lastly major timing advances are present in the standard.
Also at the MIDI Association's press release, Details about MIDI 2.0™, MIDI-CI, Profiles and Property Exchange.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Friday January 31, @10:31PM
Now, is it going to take another 40 years for all electronic gear on the market to upgrade to the 2.0 standard?
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Friday January 31, @10:32PM
This will probably be good for electronic performers performing in large venues. The latency of the original MIDI was a problem in many such cases and caused "flamming" with multiple connected and synchronized instruments. Flamming is a common drum technique in which the drummer hits the same drum with both sticks, but spaces out the timing of the hits to make a single, albeit thicker-sounding, hit. When your keyboard and drum machine are flamming with each other in a large venue, the effect is usually undesirable. One of the workarounds to the live situation was to use faster protocols/transmission lines like ethernet found on the mid/high-end gear.
The article desrcibes MIDI 2 as being bidirectional, but I'm anxious to see what advantage that will have over dedicated input/output or MIDI over USB which are both functionally bidirectional. The only reason why I would upgrade my audio gear being a home recorder casual is to knock down that latency. Maybe going back to Cubase 5 and dual-booting Win98SE over the bloated crap out now would solve that problem.
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday January 31, @10:36PM
Haven't played it in over a decade now. Even when I did, it's in pristine condition. The battery probably needs replaced, but it didn't last I used it.
They probably thought of compatibility with MIDI 1 devices? That use the ancient 5-pin DIN connector? (Although I have an adapter for that to USB.)
