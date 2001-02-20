Stories
FCC Wants to Fine One Man Almost $13 Million for Making 6,000 Robocalls

posted by martyb on Saturday February 01, @08:21AM
from the that's-one-way-to-garner-notoriety dept.
upstart from IRC writes:

FCC wants to fine one man almost $13 million for making 6,000 robocalls:

When the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) typically fines robocallers, they're usually operations that involve shady companies. Not so with the agency's latest proposed action, which targets a single individual. On Thursday, the FCC said it wants to fine one man $12,910,000 for carrying out massive robocalling campaigns in six states. In all, the person made more than 6,000 calls in California, Flordia, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa and Virginia using an online tool that allowed them to mask their calls as coming from a local number.

[...] In one campaign, for instance, the person made 827 calls to people in the town of Brooklyn, Iowa, "following the murder of a local college student and the arrest of an illegal alien from Mexico for the crime." [...]The agency says the robocaller's racist messages talked about a "brown horde" that the murder victim would have wanted the town to "kill them all." The robocaller even went so far as to phone the parents of the victim.

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 01, @08:43AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Saturday February 01, @08:43AM (#952267)

    About fucking time! And, I want my cut. Press 1 to talk to our representative, or we will begin legal proceedings against your robocalling ass! With extra damages and penalties for violation of privacy. And Using Windows. You are so screwed!

