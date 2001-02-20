from the high-impact dept.
In a change that will cause mixed reactions, UK research funding proposals no longer need "impact" statements.
UK researchers will, however, benefit from no longer having to submit a "Pathways to Impact" plan or complete an "Impact Summary" when applying for cash from UKRI – the umbrella organization for the UK's seven research councils. The Pathways to Impact requirement, which had been in place for around a decade, was controversial. But for grant applications made from 1 March 2020, researchers will not have to submit. The UKRI currently invest a total of £7bn into British science each year
"The removal of 'Pathways to Impact' will be broadly welcomed by the many grant-writing physicists whose heart sank at the thought of churning out two pages of boilerplate on the ill-defined socioeconomic impact of their proposed research," says Physicist Philip Moriarty from the University of Nottingham. "Yet despite being a vocal opponent of it for many years, I feel it's important to recognise that it played a role in shifting attitudes regarding the broader implications of academic research. For one thing, the 'impact agenda' led to a greater – albeit, often rather opportunistic – interaction between science and the arts and humanities. Hopefully this interdisciplinary activity will continue in its absence".
The US National Science Foundation requires a "Broader Impacts" statement in its grant applications.
Grant proposals are generally a big time sink for scientists, and the "impact" statement seems like it needs the thickest helping of buzzwords, exaggerations, meaningless generalities, and unfounded optimism. But society legitimately wants to know what it's getting out of the research. Maybe cool results, publications, and productivity metrics are enough?
I agree that a well articulated impact is not an absolute requirement for "good" research, however, it would be useful to classify grant proposals into categories for their potential ROI.
In another life where I'm in charge of everything, I'd allocate a fixed percentage (somewhere in the 5-25% range) of grant funding for projects that simply cannot, or choose not to, imagine their impact on society, a similar percentage for projects which have concrete aims with well defined ROI expectations, that same percentage again to re-fund (the much smaller number of) teams which have successfully met or exceeded their projections in past projects, and the balance for the range in-between that have some fuzzy ideas about their benefits but can't practically put realistic bounds on them.
