The European Parliament (EP) just voted 582 to 40 to require one standard for chargers for all mobile phones. The EP cited the goals of reducing both frustration and electronic waste. The next step would be for the European Commission to draft a law and vote on it in July. Currently most of the industry uses micro-USB and is slowly adopting USB-C, however there are also phones using other connectors.
From the European Parliament resolution on a common charger for mobile radio equipment (2019/2983(RSP)):
1. Strongly stresses that there is an urgent need for EU regulatory action to reduce electronic waste, empower consumers to make sustainable choices, and allow them to fully participate in an efficient and well-functioning internal market;
2. Calls on the Commission to present and publish without further delay the results of the impact assessment on the introduction of a common charger for mobile telephones and other compatible devices with a view to proposing mandatory provisions;
3. Emphasises the need for a standard for a common charger for mobile radio equipment to be adopted as a matter of urgency in order to avoid further internal market fragmentation;
4. Calls, therefore, on the Commission to take action to introduce the common charger without any further delay by adopting the delegated act supplementing Directive 2014/53/EU on radio equipment defining a standard for a common charger for mobile phones and other small and medium-sized radio equipment by July 2020, or, if necessary, by adopting a legislative measure by July 2020 at the latest;
The regulation is still only a draft law and must be approved by Europe's council of ministers. However, that body has already given its informal backing to the law, suggesting it will win final approval.
European member states will have until 2016 to translate the regulation into national laws and manufacturers will then have 12 months to switch to the new design
The reason for this regulation is both to help consumers and to cut down on electronic waste (51,000 tonnes annually)."
The European Parliament is fed up with e-waste—in particular, charging cables. To fix the problem, lawmakers are debating a binding measure that would force gadget makers to use a standardised charging port.
This isn't the first time we've seen this from Europe. One reason why microUSB is so prevalent is back in 2009, the European Commission pushed for it as a universal standard on the continent. Even Apple, the notorious standout in the world of proprietary chargers, acquiesced and made available a microUSB adaptor. (Of course, it was Europe-only).
Once that initiative expired in 2014, European lawmakers tried again to force a common charger, reiterating that it would be not only convenient for consumers, but would also limit e-waste.
The only problem was the initiative called for a "voluntary approach"—a strategy that in a briefing, the European Parliament said has "not yielded the desired results" and "fell short of the co-legislators' objectives." And, while the briefing doesn't specify exactly what port type it has in mind, at this point, USB-C is the likeliest contender.
...
In 2018, European lawmakers conducted an inception impact assessment [PDF] on the idea of a common charger and called for feedback from manufacturers. In January last year, Apple provided it.
In its statement, Apple contends that "regulations that would drive conformity across the type of connector built into all smartphones freeze innovation rather than encourage it. Such proposals are bad for the environment and unnecessarily disruptive for customers."
(Score: 5, Informative) by Gaaark on Sunday February 02, @12:51AM (1 child)
Now to get rid of single use plastic like the "No right to repair" iPads, etc.
Amiright?
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. ---Gaaark 2.0 ---
(Score: 3, Funny) by NateMich on Sunday February 02, @01:53AM
You can already not buy those.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 02, @01:00AM
At least Britain will no longer be subject to such tyranny! After Brexit, Britishers will be able to have as many incompatible charging cords as corporations want them to have!
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday February 02, @01:06AM (5 children)
If you have one of the older chromebooks (or laptops, for that matter), is there a way to make a little circuit board to convert/adapt those to charge via USB-C with the "Power Delivery" option, even if it charges really slowly?
If I'm planning to recharge my laptop/chromebook overnight, leave it plugged in most of the time, or bring it to only a handful of locations, taking advantage of a mass-produced charger's cost/ubiquity benefits would be pretty awesome.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Sunday February 02, @01:27AM
Yeah, any hobbyist power supply kit should be possible to make do the job, but it won't look professional.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 02, @01:36AM (2 children)
Just get a new system. The charger on my previous one started to fail, so I picked up a Lenovo 100e that was superior in every way, less than $100, and has a USB-C charger.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Sunday February 02, @01:42AM (1 child)
Black Friday special? They're a little pricier now. I'm also looking for these for other people and maybe for schools too.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday February 02, @01:58AM
Micro Center had them for $80 [slickdeals.net].
The new hotness is the $200 [slickdeals.net]-$300 [slickdeals.net] Motile from Walmart, which has received a lot of attention lately. I just checked, it doesn't use a USB-C charger.
Other interesting options can appear in the $100-$200 range, like laptops using AMD A6-9220C or Intel Pentium Silver N5000.
[SIG] 10/28/2017: Soylent Upgrade v14 [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 2) by Kymation on Sunday February 02, @01:48AM
Most modern phones charge from 5 Volts DC, so all you need is an adapter for the connector(s) you need to use. I charge Apple iPhones and Android devices that use USB C and Mini-A connectors from the same cable (Which is USB C). I bought an adapter kit that has all of these and more. Works well for all devices that I have. Of course I haven't tested this on every device ever made, so YMMV.