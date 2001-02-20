from the buzzkill dept.
ScienceNews reports on a new study in the journal Science on using engineered gut bacteria to fight the Varroa Mite as well as deformed wing virus, two of the biggest threats to honeybees.
Rod-shaped Snodgrassella bacteria, common in bee guts, were engineered to release double-stranded RNA molecules that dial down gene activity in a mite or virus. The pest then sabotages itself by shutting down some of its own vital genes. This strategy highjacks a natural biological process called RNA interference, or RNAi. The gut bacteria churning out this targeted disinformation work "something like a living vaccine," says microbiologist Sean Leonard of the University of Texas at Austin.
The RNA's targeted approach intrigues scientists interested in fighting pests or other problems while minimizing the chances of hurting innocent bystanders.
Earlier work shows that directly dosing bees with the customized RNA also can work, Leonard says, but the stuff is expensive to make and degrades rapidly. A gut microbe, however, can keep making the RNA, replenishing the supply.
In mite testing, mites were 70% more likely to die within 10 days when feeding on bees with the engineered microbes.
in virus testing, 10 days survival rate of bees with the engineered gut microbes was 37% higher.
The testing is a proof of principle according to microbiologist Sean Leonard of the University of Texas at Austin.
This gut-microbe technique would need to work in the complexity of a full hive. And the protective bacteria would also need to work within a full bee gut microbiome, the collection of bacteria and other microbes found in the insects' innards.
According to Leonard, "actual use is a long way off."
Entomologist Jay Evans at the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Bee Research Laboratory in Beltsville, Md notes that
whether the world is ready for bees with genetically engineered gut microbes is another thing. He doesn't expect these bees to be buzzing through almond groves or apple orchards anytime soon.
How close is your nearest honeybee hive?
Journal Reference:A microbiome silver bullet for honey bees [$], Science (DOI: 10.1126/science.aba6135 )