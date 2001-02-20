from the I'll-drink-to-that dept.
A350 engine shutdown incidents linked to cockpit drink spills
Airbus and Rolls-Royce are investigating two incidents in which A350s experienced uncommanded in-flight engine shutdown after drinks were spilled on controls situated on the cockpit centre pedestal.
FlightGlobal understands that the airframer is to discuss the matter with operators on 30 January, and will issue a transmission on recommended practices for handling beverages on the flightdeck.
One of the incidents involved a Delta Air Lines A350-900 en route to Seoul on 21 January, which diverted to Fairbanks after its right-hand Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engine shut down, while a similar event occurred to another carrier in November last year.
[...] The previous incident, on 9 November 2019, occurred about 1h after tea was spilled on the centre pedestal, FlightGlobal understands.
Apparently, waterproofing keys is against the spirit of Airbus engineering as membranes cost way too much.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Mojibake Tengu on Saturday February 01, @10:01PM
Membrane keys are ridiculously unreliable even for consumer grade technology.
And it is not water what destroys true keyboards, it is sugar and stuff.
Anyone remembers those Hall effect magnetic keyboards on ancient mainframe consoles?
They were used on battleships too, best separation of two physical domains, wetworld from electronics...
(Score: 0, Troll) by Ethanol-fueled on Saturday February 01, @10:22PM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 02, @07:53AM
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 02, @07:57AM
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Vtg-1980-IBM-PT-2-Computer-Hall-Effect-Magnet-Keyboard-Clicky-Era-Micro-Switch/264607134593?hash=item3d9bd07381:g:IxMAAOSw1kxeHgYB [ebay.com]
(Score: 2) by Runaway1956 on Sunday February 02, @07:49AM
Even cheap ass Chevrolet puts a console beside the driver's seat to hold your drinks.
(Score: 2) by DrkShadow on Sunday February 02, @07:58AM
