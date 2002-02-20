Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

DOD Launches Swarming Drone in Test of C-130 “Drone Mothership” Concept

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday February 02, @12:27PM   Printer-friendly
from the baby-birds-leaving-the-nest dept.
News

upstart from IRC writes:

DOD launches swarming drone in test of C-130 "drone mothership" concept:

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been conducting research into a number of types of swarming drones that could be used on the battlefield. The latest of these is the "Gremlins" program—an effort to build relatively low-cost unmanned aircraft that can be launched from a "mothership" transport aircraft and then be recovered by the mothership after their mission is complete.

This past week, the Defense Department conducted the first airborne launch test for the Dynetics X-61A Gremlins Air Vehicle, a jet-powered drone that can be launched from the rotary weapons bays of the B-1 and B-52, from wing pylons, or from a C-130—and then recovered by a C-130 equipped with a docking cable and a crane-like recovery arm.

The first flight of the X-61A took place in November, but the test this week—at the Dugway Proving Ground in Utah—was the first air launch of the drone. While the 101-minute flight was successful, the parachute system intended to allow for a soft ground landing failed, and the drone was destroyed in the unexpected hard landing that followed.

[...] The first recovery test will come sometime this spring. By the end of the year, the program aims to launch and recover four Gremlins within 30 minutes.

Also at MIT Technology Review

Original Submission


«  Indiana University's Big Red 200 Supercomputer to Use Next-Generation Nvidia GPUs
DOD Launches Swarming Drone in Test of C-130 “Drone Mothership” Concept | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.