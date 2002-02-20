from the gotta-wear-shades dept.
A concept paper published in ACS Photonics, describes a photovoltaic cell that works at night.
According Jeremy Munday, one of the paper's authors and a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at UC Davis
a specially designed photovoltaic cell could generate up to 50 watts of power per square meter under ideal conditions at night, about a quarter of what a conventional solar panel can generate in daytime
The described cell is thermoradiative and emits infrared radiation to space, which has a much lower than Earth temperature of 2.73 Kelvin.
"A regular solar cell generates power by absorbing sunlight, which causes a voltage to appear across the device and for current to flow. In these new devices, light is instead emitted and the current and voltage go in the opposite direction, but you still generate power," Munday said. "You have to use different materials, but the physics is the same."
The device would work during the day as well, if you took steps to either block direct sunlight or pointed it away from the sun. Because this new type of solar cell could potentially operate around the clock, it is an intriguing option to balance the power grid over the day-night cycle.
Journal Reference: [Nighttime Photovoltaic Cells: Electrical Power Generation by Optically Coupling with Deep Space, ACS Photonics (DOI: 10.1021/acsphotonics.9b00679)
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday February 02, @02:53PM (2 children)
Does this mean that space based solar arrays can become two sided for a 25% output boost?
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Sunday February 02, @03:34PM
It sounds like a good fit, spacecraft already have to radiate heat anyway so getting power from doing so could make sense.
I thought about the feasibility of making two sided arrays and flipping them for daytime vs nighttime use on Earth. Same general idea, although I wouldn't want a bunch of flipping/shuffling panels on my roof, however it might work for industrial sized solar farms.
Just building something huge and sticking guns on it. It's....Super American. ---Kogoro Kurata
(Score: 2) by Immerman on Sunday February 02, @03:38PM
Nope. Shipping to orbit is so expensive that you'll generally go with the high-end efficient solar panels of at 30+% efficiency. You also get almost 40% more sunlight reaching the panel without the atmosphere in the the way. Combined, you're generating at least 1400Winsolation * 30%(?) efficiency = 420W
Assuming these panels worked just as well in orbit, they'd only produce an extra 50W, or around 12%
That said, they might be more efficient as well - the solar panels likely get lot hotter than ambient earth conditions, and in space the radiating side of the panel isn't also recieiving radiation from the atmosphere, which probably cuts efficiency on Earth.
Of course, the big question is weight - if these could be laminated to the back of solar panels with no additional structure and minimal additional weight, then they could well be worth it. Otherwise it's probably far more weigh-efficient to just add more solar panels.