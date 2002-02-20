from the follow-the-money dept.
Grubhub is faking which restaurants it actually partners with:
Grubhub has a new "growth hacking" strategy that includes creating a restaurant listing on its platform for places it doesn't even partner with. According to a new report by the San Francisco Chronicleand tweets by restaurant owner Pim Techamuanvivit, Grubhub has been allowing customers to order food from its websites from restaurants that haven't technically signed up to be on Grubhub or its subsidiaries' platforms. (Disclosure: my parents own a restaurant that partners with Grubhub.)
Techamuanvivit explains in a Twitter thread that over the weekend, she received a call from a customer claiming their order hadn't been delivered. The only problem: Techamuanvivit's restaurant, Kin Khao, doesn't offer takeout or delivery.
I told him we've never been on it, not in our entirely lifetime as @kinkhao. He sounded really confused, so we said goodbye and I hung up the phone. Then I got a little curious, so I went into the office and googled "kin khao delivery", and guess what came up.. pic.twitter.com/cptMoYtoZu
— Pim Techamuanvivit (@chezpim) January 26, 2020
"This is the first case in California as to how the gig economy works," US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Corley said during the Thursday hearing, likely the last hearing before the September 5 bench trial, which is expected to last about a week. Most of the hearing was taken up establishing procedural ground rules and wrapping up loose threads about witness availability, among other items.
This lawsuit just might provide an answer. If Grubhub must treat its drivers as employees, the employees would be entitled to all kinds of benefits, including unemployment, insurance, and reimbursement for various expenses, like gas and employee phone bills. In short, treating workers as employees could cost companies like Grubhub millions of dollars.
The case, known as Lawson v. Grubhub, which was first filed back in 2015, is one of a slew of ongoing cases filed against so-called "gig economy" firms. During the Thursday hearing, the judge said that she had only recently understood that, in this context, "gig" simply was slang for "job" or work. She seemingly was under the impression that it was related to the tech prefix "giga."
[...] "This trial is a milestone because similar cases have settled or been dismissed," Michael LeRoy, a labor law professor at the University of Illinois, e-mailed Ars. "When cases settle, the wage-and-hour laws are not applied and interpreted by courts—and therefore, it's hard to say for sure how the law is adapting to the rapid changes in gig work."
In what is believed to be the first gig economy case to be fully decided on the merits, Grubhub has beaten back a labor lawsuit filed by one of its former drivers.
In a court opinion released Thursday by US Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley, "the Court finds that Grubhub has satisfied its burden of showing that Mr. Lawson was properly classified as an independent contractor."
Both sides had agreed that Judge Corley, rather than a jury, would decide the case in her San Francisco federal courtroom. She heard closing arguments in late October 2017.
[...] Part of what may have doomed Lawson's own case was that, in Judge Corley's estimation, in addition to working for other gig economy companies while simultaneously working for Grubhub, he was fundamentally "not credible."
[...] Lawson, by his own admission, "gamed the app" by scheduling himself for a work shift (a "block" in company parlance) but received few, if any, actual delivery orders by putting his phone in airplane mode, among other tactics.
"Mr. Lawson's claimed ignorance of his dishonest conduct is not credible," Judge Corley wrote. "Mr. Lawson would remember if after he filed this lawsuit against Grubhub he cheated Grubhub. If he had not moved his smart phone to airplane mode, intentionally toggled available late, or deliberately engaged in other conduct to get paid for doing nothing he would have denied doing so at trial. But he did not."
[...] Michael LeRoy, a professor of labor law at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, told Ars that the case has "limited precedential value."
"Going forward," he emailed, "lawyers who bring these types of lawsuits should have reservations about pushing too far or long with a plaintiff who can be shown to cheat and who gives sworn deposition or trial testimony that is not credible."
Grubhub says its contract allowed it to create fake restaurant websites
Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney has responded to reports that his company creates fake websites for its restaurant partners, claiming that, according to its contract agreements, these businesses have signed away permission for Grubhub to engage in the marketing tactic on their behalf. According to a partial Grubhub contract obtained by the Los Angeles Times, a provision states that Grubhub "may create, maintain and operate a microsite ("MS") and obtain the URL for such MS on restaurant's behalf."
Grubhub provided The Verge with a similar snippet. Grubhub charges varying tiers of commission fees[pdf], the highest being "marketing commission" at 20-plus percent. The contract does not explicitly specify whether these microsites are considered "marketing" or what exactly these microsites would look like. Crucially, the contract does not specify whether Grubhub microsites would use proprietary restaurant photos, logos, or domain names that sound similar to / compete with the business's actual site. (Disclosure: my parents own a restaurant business that is listed on Grubhub / Seamless.)
In New Food Economy's report last Friday, restaurant owners say they "never gave [Grubhub] permission" to create these microsites and say the company is intercepting customer's direct orders in an effort to charge high commission fees. It is, however, possible that this fine print was overlooked upon contract agreement.
Grubhub's New Strategy Is to Be an Even Worse Partner to Restaurants
It wants to "expand its restaurant network without officially partnering with eateries," which is to say without the restaurants' permission
The food delivery website and app Grubhub has been getting on restaurateurs' nerves for a while. In a class action lawsuit filed in January, multiple restaurants alleged that the site was sneakily charging restaurants for phone calls that weren't orders, since the calls were placed through proxy phone numbers Grubhub set up. In July, New Food Economy reported that Grubhub was buying restaurant web domains without restaurants' knowledge or consent, and though Grubhub argued it's technically allowed to do that in the contract, it was still a bad look. So what is the company doing to endear itself to restaurants that increasingly rely on third-party services to offer delivery? Become even worse partners.
Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney said in a letter to shareholders that "promiscuous" diners are partially to blame for the company's recent 43 percent stock fall, and in an earnings call yesterday said, "It's very hard to trick a consumer to pay more than they want to pay," which is sure to make consumers feel great about the honesty and transparency around their burrito orders. So in the face of increased competition and politicians looking to regulate the business, Maloney, as the New York Post writes, "has been piloting an initiative in recent months to expand its restaurant network without officially partnering with eateries." That is, listing businesses without their agreement or permission.
In a statement to Eater, Grubhub said they're adding non-partnered restaurants "so we will not be at a restaurant disadvantage compared to any other food delivery platform." It says this is an opportunity for those restaurants to get more business, "but we'll without hesitation remove any restaurant who reaches out to us and doesn't want to be listed on our marketplace," putting the onus on restaurants to either proactively check the site, or to be surprised when it starts getting Grubhub orders. Grubhub also admits "the non-partnered model is no doubt a bad experience for diners, drivers and restaurants. But our peers have shown growth – although not profits – using the tactic, and we believe there is a benefit to having a larger restaurant network: from finding new diners and not giving diners any reason to go elsewhere."
I always hated dealing with certain types in my career. From the article:
I always hated dealing with certain types in my career. From the article:
I mean really, why didn't I think of that over all those years? Client sounds confused? No problem, just hang up!
(Score: 2) by qzm on Sunday February 02, @08:08PM (1 child)
Reading comprehension IS a thing you know.
1. It was not a client, it was someone being scammed by a third party, at best it could have been a prospective client.
2. They clearly did NOT 'just hang up', they explained (we have never done takeout, thats not us), they finished their conversation (we said goodbye), then they hung up.
What exactly is your problem with that? They should have sat on the line waiting for the universe to die of heat death?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 02, @08:14PM
If it had been me I would have tried to convert them into a client. They obviously want my food! May not have worked but at least worth a shot. I could even do a to go order over the phone. Then ring up my lawyer to start proceedings to sue or at the very least which neck I need to wring to get them to stop doing that. As obviously someone is representing me and overcharging my customers and not delivering on the goods. Do that right and it is double payday.