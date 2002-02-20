from the the-other-game-of-football dept.
The "other" game of football has its championship today. On the docket are:
Athletics: Super Bowl LIV - Wikipedia:
Super Bowl LIV, the 54th Super Bowl and the 50th modern-era National Football League (NFL) championship game, will decide the champion for the NFL's 2019 and 100th season. The National Football Conference (NFC) champion San Francisco 49ers will play against the American Football Conference (AFC) champion Kansas City Chiefs. The game is scheduled to be played on February 2, 2020, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. This will be the 11th Super Bowl hosted by the South Florida region and the sixth Super Bowl hosted in Miami Gardens, which hosted Super Bowl XLIV ten years earlier.
The game will be broadcast in the United States by Fox, and the halftime show will be co-headlined by Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
According to NBC Sports:
Here's how to watch Super Bowl LIV between the 49ers and Chiefs, both online and on TV.
When: Sunday, Feb. 2 at 3:30 p.m. PT [6:30 p.m. ET]
TV: FOX
Online: fuboTV -- Get a free trial
The Chiefs are favored to win by just one point, so it has all the hallmarks of a close game.
Advertisements: Over the years, it has grown to be a spectacle where the game play is occasionally overshadowed by the advertisements. An advertisement during this year's game sets a new record of "$5.6 Million for a 30-second spot. Some of the most memorable ads of all time premiered during the Super Bowl®. Who can forget the Apple Macintosh 1984 advertisement or Michael Jordan and Larry Bird's game of "horse" where "nothing but net" became a meme?
Chat: Like we tried last year, we have set up a chat channel on our IRC (Internet Relay Chat) server. Also, as before, discussion about the game, teams, players and plays is invited. Also, of course, so is discussion about advertisements! Feel free to praise or pan them, in real time with your fellow Soylentils!
No catering is provided, so you'll have to BYOB (bring your own... bacon =).
Details: Use your favorite IRC client or use the convenient link copied here from the the left-hand slashbox titled "SoylentNews". If you are new to IRC, these commands may be helpful:
# Pick a name for use on IRC:
/NICK mynickname
# Join the channel (be careful with the spelling!)
/JOIN #Superbowl-LIV
Related Stories
Athletics: Though it may not rank as high in viewership as World Cup Soccer (Football to the rest of the world), the 53rd Super Bowl® is tonight and historically sports (heh!) the largest viewership in the US of any other television broadcast. The game is being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia and features the 2-point favorite American Football Conference (AFC) champion New England Patriots vying with the National Football Conference (NFC) champion Los Angeles Rams to be crowned the champions of the National Football League (NFL) for the 2018 season.
The game is scheduled to start at 6:30pm EST (2330 UTC) and is being broadcast in the USA on CBS and, apparently, is also available for streaming on-line.
Advertisements: Over the years, it has grown to be a spectacle where the game play is occasionally overshadowed by the advertisements. An advertisement during this year's game sets a new record of over $5 Million for a 30-second spot. Some of the most memorable ads of all time premiered during the Super Bowl®. Who can forget the Macintosh 1984 ad or Michael Jordan and Larry Bird's game of "horse" where "nothing but net" became a meme?
An Experiment: In light of this opportunity, we are going to try something new for SoylentNews. We have set up a channel on our IRC (Internet Relay Chat) server especially for this game. The Patriots are favored to win over the Rams by two points, so the game may prove to be close... discussion about the game IS welcome. We are also offering a venue for people to discuss the ads that are broadcast, in real time. See an ad you thought was lame, say so! Laughed your butt off? Say that, too! The intent is to provide a shared space for the community to watch the game together.
Ground Rules: This is intended to be an enjoyable experience. In the sole discretion of the channel operators, ad hominem attacks, uncivil behavior, trolling, spamming, and politics are all grounds for getting kicked off the channel. Repeated violations will result in a ban from the channel and whatever other steps are deemed necessary to make it an enjoyable place for people to hang out and discuss the game and ads. In short, we are inviting you to our "living room" — have fun, but don't crap on our carpet. Let's put our differences aside and gather together for a shared community experience!
Sorry, no catering is provided, so you'll have to BYOB (bring your own... bacon =).
Details: Use your favorite IRC client or use the convenient link in the left-hand slashbox titled "SoylentNews". If you are new to IRC, these commands may be helpful:
# Pick a name for use on IRC:
/NICK mynickname
# Join the channel (be careful with the spelling!)
/JOIN #SuperBowlLIII
If you have any questions about getting connected, I'd advise joining an hour or so before the game; I'm sure folks will be ready and willing to help.
Lastly, have fun, enjoy the game, and may the best team win!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 02, @11:25PM (2 children)
Come on now!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 02, @11:44PM
Like I don't have anything better to do!
Fuck off.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 03, @12:10AM
Damn web IRC won't connect fuuuuuuuu
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 02, @11:30PM (3 children)
I don't really enjoy the Super Bowl. I'll have it on, but probably be doing other stuff most of the time. The football game feels almost like a sideshow compared to the halftime show and the commercials. The amount of time spent showing commercials is longer than other games, and Fox recently added more time for commercials. This year there are four commercial breaks per quarter instead of five, but the breaks are longer.
I enjoy football, but the Super Bowl is annoying to watch. The rest of the playoffs are usually entertaining and you don't get this level of nonsense even in the conference championships. I typically watch all three games on Thanksgiving because I like football. But the Super Bowl is too much of a ridiculous spectacle compared with any other football game. It seems like the conference championships often turn out to be better games than the Super Bowl, anyway. And the college football playoff championship was a pretty good game. But I just don't really enjoy the Super Bowl. And this is coming from a football fan.
At least there isn't too much of a lull in sports. Pitchers and catchers report to spring training in ~10 days. And bring on the Daytona 500 in two weeks. Yes, the 500 is a spectacle as well, but at least the race doesn't feel like a bit of an afterthought.
Also... #1 SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS FAN RIGHT HERE!!!!! I'm a bitter St. Louis Rams fan who will never forgive Clark Hunt for supporting the Rams move to LA.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 02, @11:37PM
And college football is more entertaining in general, but whatever, it's on tv.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 02, @11:47PM (1 child)
That may be a sign of sanity...
... but this is highly indicative of severe intellectual impairment.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Monday February 03, @12:19AM
As long as you don't play football and get TBI/CTE, you have a chance.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by SomeGuy on Sunday February 02, @11:49PM (3 children)
Football, baseball, basketball - it's all a bunch of guys playing with their balls. I don't want to watch that.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday February 02, @11:59PM
What are you, effing straight?!
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Monday February 03, @12:18AM
Baseball is so much worse then the other two - they aren't just playing with their balls, they are hitting them with a bat.
You only need a bit of patience, until the women counterpart pick up.
The US women's soccer team is currently the champion in ball kicking [wikipedia.org]
(grin)
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Monday February 03, @12:44AM
Why not watch for a whole week? [wikipedia.org]