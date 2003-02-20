When Tae Ha Kim began streaming himself constructing mechanical keyboards on Twitch roughly two years ago, he didn't think it would be a viable replacement for his San Francisco programming career. And he never imagined it would lead to designing custom accessories for some of the top video game players in the world. But the 24-year-old California native has found a unique niche on both Twitch and YouTube that combines bespoke product design with a growing interest in the broader gaming community for high-end, personalized peripherals like keyboards and mice.

Now, under the banner of Taeha Types, Kim designs and assembles high-priced keyboards on commission by sourcing rare and limited-run components from across the globe. "If you're a streamer or someone working in the video content creation space, nobody sees what car you drive or what house you live in," Kim tells The Verge. "But you are showing off the tech you use most of the time. So it makes sense when you think about it. These high profile streamers, gamers, and content creators want to have high-end gear they show off while they're streaming and doing their jobs."

Most recently, Kim put together a custom mechanical keyboard for Turner "Tfue" Tenney, one of the world's most popular Twitch streamers and among the most famous Fortnite competitors currently playing the game.