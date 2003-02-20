from the who-owns-what? dept.
Blizzard now claims full copyright for player-made "custom game" mods:
As influential as Warcraft III was in the real-time strategy genre, the game's most enduring legacy might be as the basis for genre-defining, fan-made custom game spin-offs like Defense of the Ancients (aka Dota) and Auto Chess in its wake. Now, Blizzard is taking steps to ensure it retains complete ownership of any such custom games that originate from its titles in the future, including those that come out of Warcraft III's recently released Reforged update.
As noted by PC Gamer, a recent update to Blizzard's Acceptable Use Policy expands the legal rights that custom-game makers automatically assign to Blizzard (new language highlighted in bold; old language available on The Internet Archive).
Custom Games are and shall remain the sole and exclusive property of Blizzard. Without limiting the foregoing, you hereby assign to Blizzard all of your rights, title, and interest in and to all Custom Games, including but not limited to any copyrights in the content of any Custom Games.
Blizzard's claim on custom-game copyrights is important because while it's hard to effectively copyright the basic concept of a game, you can copyright the original characters, art, and writing associated with the game itself. Blizzard learned this the hard way a decade ago, when Valve bought the Dota copyright from some of the modders who created it.
After Valve's rights were confirmed in a 2012 out-of-court settlement, Valve was able to turn around and create Dota 2. Blizzard, meanwhile, had to settle for creating the Dota-style Heroes of the Storm with its own characters.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Monday February 03, @02:10PM
I'm reminded of some (fictional dramatic) film I saw about Irish immigrants in ~1800s New York. Danny Boy (or whatever his name was) was getting cocky, and the gang leader busted him down, stole everything he had, bloodied him up while kicking him around and ranting at him: "Everything you have came from me, you wouldn't have had any of this if it weren't for me and the chances I gave you! You think you EARNED this? It's mine, it's always been mine, it's just by my good graces I let you have it for a time."
(Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday February 03, @02:11PM
It's got a 0.5 out of 10 stars on meta-critic. Ouch.
If you're talking about me behind my back, remember you're in a great position to kiss my ass.
(Score: 1) by cheshire on Monday February 03, @02:26PM
I can see an argument for the license change for custom games only as it extends to assets directly owned by Activision Blizzard. I don't believe it is reasonable for them to demand via EULA ownership of everything else, and such a thing should not be legal in my opinion. I would describe it as like selling a tool and then demanding ownership of everything you make with that tool. If someone sells you a word processor or paint program, it isn't reasonable for them to demand ownership of everything you make with it. The same thing should apply to other creative tools and perhaps should even apply to things like unique save game files, if it represents a unique creation you should be able to consider it yours and not something you created for a company that you paid money for the privilege to create it for.