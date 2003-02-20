20/02/03/0113235 story
posted by Fnord666 on Monday February 03, @07:29PM
from the cross-platform-support dept.
from the cross-platform-support dept.
Vulkan is coming to Raspberry Pi: first triangle
Following on from our recent announcement that Raspberry Pi 4 is OpenGL ES 3.1 conformant, we have some more news to share on the graphics front. We have started work on a much requested feature: an open-source Vulkan driver!
Standards body Khronos describes Vulkan as "a new generation graphics and compute API that provides high-efficiency, cross-platform access to modern GPUs". The Vulkan API has been designed to better accommodate modern GPUs and address common performance bottlenecks in OpenGL, providing graphics developers with new means to squeeze the best performance out of the hardware.
Be warned that the effort could take months or even years.
Also at Phoronix.
Raspberry Pi Foundation Begins Working on Vulkan Driver | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Monday February 03, @08:25PM
Vulkan is barely distinct from openGL in implementation, and I don't know why they didn't just do openGL 5.0, and instead did this weird half-fork thing.