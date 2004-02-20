from the Have-you-ever-read-a-book,-magazine,-or-newspaper?-Which-ones? dept.
Music-industry lawyers plan to ask potential jurors in a piracy case whether they read Ars Technica.
"Have you ever read or visited Ars Technica or TorrentFreak?" is one of 40 voir dire questions that plaintiffs propose to ask prospective jurors in their case against Grande Communications, an Internet service provider accused of aiding its customers' piracy, according to a court filing on Friday.
[...] Record-label attorneys also want to ask potential jurors if they "know what a peer-to-peer network is," have "ever downloaded content from any BitTorrent website" such as The Pirate Bay and KickassTorrents, obtained music or video from "any stream-ripping service," been "accused of infringing a copyright," or "ever been a member, contributor or supporter of the Electronic Frontier Foundation."
The full list of questions by each party were made available by TorrentFreak as pdfs:
Have you now, or ever been, a member of the Pirate Party?
(Score: 2) by krishnoid on Tuesday February 04, @06:51AM
... while I'm just a simple country folk [youtube.com] trying to get by best as I can and not one of them slick-talkin' Silicorn Valley computer jet-setters, I do live on the electric frontier myself, and I tell ya, it's hard when them power lines goes down and our automatic icebox shuts off. So I'm afraid I may not be able to act as an unbiased juror in this here case. My apologies if this prevents me from doing my civic duty as a citizen of these United States.
Maybe they should just start with, "Raise your hand if you're either eligible for Medicare based on your age, or don't own a computer and do everything using your phone" and narrow down the pool from there.
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday February 04, @07:04AM
LOL, are they going to have anyone on the jury at all? Might only have senior citizens, as that's the only large group left who might not have ever downloaded music.
They were careful to avoid saying "theft" and "steal", but they really threw around "illegal download". Downloading should never be illegal. Might as well claim that receiving a radio or TV station could be illegal downloading.