from the What's-the-holdup? dept.
Both c0lo and martyb write in with news of a new form of "traffic jam":
How to create a virtual traffic jam
Load 99 Androids in a cart and walk slowly
If you've ever used Google Maps in a remotely busy area, you've probably come across intersections where an accident or construction slowed down traffic a fair bit. When that happens, Maps changes the color of the affected roads from green to either orange or red to show how bad the traffic is and, if things get bad enough, it will even find another route for its users.
[...]Simon Weckert recently took advantage of that process with a "hack" – as he calls it – for Google Maps. To accomplish this, he loaded 99 smartphones into a wagon and turned them all onto Maps navigation. As he walks down a street, Google recognizes the high concentration of "users" and the slow-moving "traffic" and marks that street as having bad traffic.
Somewhat hilariously, this would actually cause other drivers in the area using Maps to be re-routed to avoid the "traffic" caused by this otherwise harmless prank. Weckert even took the collection of smartphones right outside of Google's Berlin offices to create the virtual traffic jam.
[...]Speaking with 9to5Google, a spokesperson from Google has responded to this situation to clarify a few things. In normal usage, Google does use a large number of devices running Maps in a single place as proof of a traffic jam, something this rare and very specific case took advantage of. In the statement below, though, the company does hint that it might use cases like this to further improve how Maps handles traffic data.
Whether via car or cart or camel, we love seeing creative uses of Google Maps as it helps us make maps work better over time.
How to Virtually Block a Road: Take a Walk with 99 Phones
It turns out, if you're creative enough, you can use one of the most common of childhood toys to make Google Maps display false real-time data. All you need is a little red wagon—and a hundred cheap smartphones.
The little red wagon full of phones is the idea of German artist Simon Weckert, whose projects focus on "hidden layers" in technology and examine the social and moral effects of the modern electronics-based lifestyle.
Google Maps determines congestion by gathering the location and motion speed of phones in a given area. Generally speaking, those phones are going to be in the road because they're with drivers, inside vehicles, and so measuring the phones' speed is a reasonably decent proxy for measuring vehicle speed. Those data points, aggregated, make a road look green on the map if traffic seems to be moving smoothly, or they look red on the map if traffic appears to be severe. When traffic is severe, the map's navigation software will reroute drivers around the congestion when possible.
The crowdsourced data system more or less seems to work for millions of drivers worldwide. Unless, of course, you generate a whole bunch of deliberately incorrect data, such as by piling 99 secondhand phones into a cart and moving at the speed of a walking human—between 2 and 4 miles per hour, on average—rather than at the speed of even a very slowly driving car. Then you can not only make a wide-open road appear blocked but keep it wide open even longer as cars reroute away from the supposed congestion.
Here is a YouTube video demonstrating the Google maps hack.