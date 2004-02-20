As seen in movies, new meta-hologram can be used as a communication tool:
Hologram techniques are already used in our everyday life. A hologram sticker to prevent from counterfeiting money, Augmented Reality navigation projected in front mirror of a car to guide directions, and Virtual Reality game that allows a user to play in a virtual world with a feeling of live are just a few examples to mention. Recently, thinner and lighter meta-hologram operating in forward and backward directions has been developed.
As seen in the movie, Black Panther, people from Wakanda Kingdom communicate to each other through the hologram and, this specific movie scene seems to become reality soon that we can exchange different information with people from different locations.
Junsuk Rho, professor of POSTECH Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Engineering Department with his student, Inki Kim developed a multifunctional meta-hologram from a monolayer meta-holographic optical device that can create different hologram images depending on a direction of light incident on the device. Their research accomplishment has been introduced as a cover story in the January 2020 issue of Nanoscale Horizons.
Televisions and beam projectors can only transmit intensity of lights but holographic techniques can save light intensity and its phase information to play movies in three-dimensional spaces. At this time, if metamaterials are used, a user can change nano structures, size, and shapes as desired and can control light intensity and phase at the same time. Meta-hologram has pixel sizes as small as 300 to 400 nanometers but can display very high resolution of holographic images with larger field of view compared to existing hologram projector such as spatial light modulator.
However, the conventional meta-holograms can display images when incident light is in one direction and cannot when light is in the other direction.
To solve such a problem, the research team used two different types of metasurfaces.1) One metasurface was designed to have phase information when incident light was in the forward direction and the other one to operate when light was in backward direction. As a result, they confirmed that these could display different images in real-time depending on the directions of light.
In addition, the team applied dual magnetic resonances and antiferromagnetic resonances, which are phenomena occurring in silicon nanopillars, to nanostructure design to overcome low efficiency of the conventional meta-hologram. This newly made meta-hologram demonstrated diffraction efficiency higher than 60% (over 70% in simulation) and high-quality and clear images were observed.
Further information:
http://postech.ac.kr/eng/20230-2/ http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/D0NH90006K
(Score: 2) by All Your Lawn Are Belong To Us on Tuesday February 04, @04:01PM (2 children)
Someday we may get (at least in image) something like a holodeck. For today, though, the the question will be what are the use cases that will cause holograms to displace light projection? I can think of some - engineers and physicians see a structure reconstruction in actual 3d. And of course if it becomes cheaper than current methods. But for everyday use? Soemthing tells me it's far off.... and I'd love to be wrong about it.
Star Wars might be the GoTo example rather than Wakanda, but I'd actually pick John Emdall's [5minutesofbanzai.com] method of talking to Buckaroo.
Anybody heard anything about what's happening in Smolensk?
Fentanyl to the masses! KEEP AMERICA OPIATE!
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday February 04, @04:06PM
Come enjoy our Luxury HolodecksTM with the SafetyFirstTM promise. Fewer than 50% of sessions will end with the simulation becoming real and trying to kill everyone you know.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @04:11PM
Kind of surprised nobody has tried something that seems ostensibly "simple" relative to the fantasy level scenario we're talking about.
Create a real-life voxel-deck. For proof of concept start with relatively large voxels, like let's say a cubic inch a piece. These devices need two have two capabilities:
1) The ability to connect to each other on an arbitrary side with a firm connection. Electromagnet perhaps. Lots of solutions there.
2) The ability to maneuver towards each other. Vastly more difficult problem to solve, but it seems hardly intractable especially if we imagine something like a holo-deck where you're in an enclosed area.
Then you simply create a scene, as in a video game, and the voxels assemble themselves to 'render' it. Not exactly going to be creating life like scenarios and
nobody'snot many are gonna want to stick their dick in minecraft girl, but it at least seems like a very practical possibility and something that, if nothing else, would be really neat to see.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday February 04, @04:03PM
As mentioned this type of tech has been a mainstay in sci-fi.
But when thinking about it.. are people actually going to want to use this? In video chat it's reasonably convenient to be able to see somebody's face for expressiveness and all that good stuff. The rest of the body is not so relevant, in most situations. Beyond this getting the camera angled nicely on your face is already enough of a pain in the ass. Imagine now trying to get it pointed at the entire body in a reasonable frame. And keeping up apperances just became rather more annoying. And all of this at what will be a cost of "only" thousands of dollars?
Just don't really see people wanting this. Maybe businesses for teleconferencing or for various conferences giving speeches from #ImportantPerson without them having to leave their office. Conveniently which they could also prerecord and the audience would be none the wiser. Lovely.
(Score: 2) by ikanreed on Tuesday February 04, @04:04PM
They're right, no holograms used for communication in movies before the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nope. Definitely no princesses with messages for recluses, or Jaws 19 ads, or Tricking people in Total Recall. Better give all credit to fucking disney.