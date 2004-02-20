Problems began at around 1pm, rapidly reaching a crescendo of wailing from users unable to while away their day on chat channels and forced instead to get on with some actual work.

Microsoft has remained tight-lipped on the matter, with the status mouthpiece for Microsoft 365 only admitting that there was a problem. And that was it.

We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access Microsoft Teams. We're reviewing systems data to determine the cause of the issue. More information can be found in the Admin center under TM202916 — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status)

As for the cause, an expired authentication certificate was apparently the root of today's woes. If true, then the postmortem will make for interesting reading indeed. [...]

We're investigating an issue where users may be unable to access Microsoft Teams. We will have further information soon. We appreciate your patience as we work to solve the problem. — Microsoft Teams (@MicrosoftTeams)

The only deviation from the script was a brief message telling one worried user that there was no ETA for the resolution of the issue.

There is no workaround at present, and the issue is global. Affected users are unable to connect to the platform through the Windows desktop application, web or via smartphone app.

While the loss of messaging might do wonders for productivity, customers also use the platform to run meetings. Microsoft has been encouraging users in recent times to do this very thing as Skype for Business reaches the end of the road. Alas, when Teams disappears, so do those potentially important calls. Unless, of course, you have a backup.