Private equity firms are gobbling up data centers:
Merger and acquisition activity surrounding data-center facilities is starting to resemble the Oklahoma Land Rush, and private-equity firms are taking most of the action.
New research from Synergy Research Group saw more than 100 deals in 2019, a 50% growth over 2018, and private-equity companies accounted for 80% of them.
[...]The question becomes is this necessarily a good thing? Private equity firms have something of a well-earned bad reputation for buying up companies, sucking all the profit out of them and discarding the empty husk.
But John Dinsdale, chief analyst for Synergy, said not to worry, that the private equity firms grabbing data centers are looking to grow them. “This is a heavily infrastructure-oriented business where what you can take out is pretty directly related to what you put in. A lot of these equity investors are looking to build something rather than quickly flipping the assets,” he said via e-mail.
He added “In these types of business there isn’t that much manpower, HQ or overhead there to be stripped out.” Which is true. Data centers are pretty low-staffed. It was a national news item several years ago that Apple’s $1 billion data center in rural North Carolina would only create 50 jobs. That’s true for most data centers.
So larger data centers are, apparently, good, but how does that affect the competition landscape with fewer players?
Ahh, there's that word again, the word I have heard used when my employers were bought out by private equity firms. That word is "grow."
That's growing the profit margins, not physical or personnel assets. Which means that it's gonna be unpleasant for those who work in the data center. The summary mentioned that even big data centers run with only 50 people, so half will be laid off and any slack will be picked up by existing remote administration. Tech support will suffer and turnover in all departments will be a regular thing. There will be some kind of intrusive throttling in place, and new tiers of service will be introduced to further the price/performance divide. The boardmembers and shareholders will see handsome bonuses and dividends, and the customers and employees will eventually leave to another provider which will also eventually be bought out in the same way.
This is an easy way to gut an organization and get rid of all those expensive people you can't fire or lay off without being sued, and replace its workers with local cheap labor and stinky foreigners.
They could likely sack a ton of people if they stopped doing that mainanince crap, everything is redundant anyway right... they just need to flip it before too many systems have become non redundant
A pretty good comment spoiled by the last three words.
My employer - a big bank - does have serious data center shortage for at least a year already. My bet is cloud providers and data center investors will suck many businesses dry.
That might be the key. Pouring money into an industry to consolidate it into a cartel, or even better a monopoly, is a pretty good business model.